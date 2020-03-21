WATCH: Liam Gallagher sings classic Oasis tracks as he washes his hands

21 March 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 16:56

The rocker shared videos of himself upgrading his Wonderwall and Supersonic bangers to encourage fans to wash their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Gallagher has shared videos of himself singing classic Oasis tracks while washing his hands.

The Manchester rocker has taken to social media to share the clips, which see him transform iconic songs Womderwall and Supersonic - to share the word about good hygiene during coronavirus outbreak.

The first video saw him upgrade the Oasis ballad Wonderwall, to Wonderwash, while the second clip saw him give his Supersonic banger the puntastic title of "SOAPERSONIC".

Watch his handiwork in our video clip above.

Liam Gallagher isn't the first rock star to give his fans a helping hand with a tutorial this week.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers went viral for practicing what he preached.

The Las Vegas rocker urged his fans to keep washing their hands while singing Mr. Brightside, so he finally decided to show as well as tell.

See his video here:

