Liam Gallagher brands reports of Cotswolds move near Alex James "fake news"

Liam Gallagher has said he has no plans to move to Oxfordshire. Picture: Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has slammed claims he's house hunting in the Oxfordshire countryside.

Liam Gallagher has denied claims that he's set to move to the countryside.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Oasis legend was house hunting and looking at a Grade II listed buildings in the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire, but it seems the Rock 'N' Roll star isn't a fan of the people there.

When a fan asked him on Twitter if he was set to move to a Country House, Gallagher responded: "Fake news full of Bumbaclarts round those parts".

Fake news full of Bumbaclarts round those parts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2022

The Manchester rocker's response might be bad news for his former Britpop rival Alex James, who told Radio X he was "delighted" about the thought of Liam Gallagher joining the Oxfordshire set.

“I was delighted to hear that," the Blur bassist told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan adding: "I hope he does take the plunge, but farms are the nearest thing there is to a natural habitat for the rock gentleman.

"I don’t think anyone ever bought a farm and said, ‘Oh no’.”

Speaking of his own country lifestyle being a cheese farmer, the Parklife rocker joked: “It’s just a walking, living, breathing cliché I’m afraid.

"There’s no escape.”

The rumours of Gallagher's move out of London first came when a resident claimed to have spotted him in the Cotswold area.

They told the Daily Mail: "I thought he looked familiar but it wasn't until my husband got home that he told me the Oasis singer was looking round one of the local houses.

"There are certainly a lot of famous faces around here and I wonder if he might be the next one because he seemed keen on what he was being shown.

"I only hope he doesn't fall out with Alex James, who I know as the cheesemaker but my son tells me was in the band Blur, who he says had a big feud with Oasis in the 1990s."

Liam Gallagher may have no plans to leave London anytime soon, but his estranged brother, Noel, made the move to Hampshire three years ago due to knife crime.

”We’re just about to move out to Hampshire,” the Noel told The Irish Independent back in 2019. “We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while.

"I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war."

