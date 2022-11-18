Blur's Alex James "delighted" over reports Liam Gallagher could be his neighbour

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist shared his thoughts on the prospect of his former Britpop rival becoming his neighbour and moving to a Country House nearby.

Alex James has discussed the prospect of Liam Gallagher becoming his neighbour.

The Blur bassist famously quit the rock 'n 'roll lifestyle to become a cheese farmer in Chipping Norton and has reacted to reports of the former Oasis frontman making a move to the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire.

Asked what he thinks about the reports Liam could be buying a Country House nearby, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: “I was delighted to hear that.”

Quizzed what advice he’d give the Manchester rocker if he wanted to go into farming, he said: “I hope he does take the plunge, but farms are the nearest thing there is to a natural habitat for the rock gentleman.

"I don’t think anyone ever bought a farm and said, ‘Oh no’.”

Speaking of his own country lifestyle, the Parklife rocker joked: “It’s just a walking, living, breathing cliché I’m afraid.

"There’s no escape.”

Blur bassist Alex James and Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images 2. Radio X 3. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Alex James' comments come after the Supersonic star was reportedly seen house hunting and looking at a Grade II listed home in the area.

According to the Daily Mail, a resident who spotted him remarked: "I thought he looked familiar but it wasn't until my husband got home that he told me the Oasis singer was looking round one of the local houses.

"There are certainly a lot of famous faces around here and I wonder if he might be the next one because he seemed keen on what he was being shown.

"I only hope he doesn't fall out with Alex James, who I know as the cheesemaker but my son tells me was in the band Blur, who he says had a big feud with Oasis in the 1990s."

Meanwhile, Blur have announced a second date at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Song 2 legends confirmed they'd be reuniting for a mammoth gig in 2023, with a show at the iconic London outdoor venue and another date taking place just before at Beauregard Festival in France.

Now, due to "phenomenal demand" Damon Albarn and co will play a second date at Wembley on Sunday 9th July 2023.

The news of Blur's reunion gigs - which will see support from special guests Slowthai and Self Esteem - was almost leaked because of Alex James' kids.

The bassist told Johnny Vaughan: "Keeping it in the bag has been tricky because one of the kids found out and started telling all the others, then they started telling their friends... I was like, No no! You could totally ruin it!

"But they're really excited! I was taking one of them to see one of his friend's bands play the other week, and he was saying 'Dad, dad, they do two Blur songs! And only one Oasis song!"

