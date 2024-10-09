Oasis reunion: Liam Gallagher says rehearsals have begun

Outtakes from Noel and Liam Gallagher's reunion shoot. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has told fans that preparations have begun for the Manchester band's epic dates next year.

Liam Gallagher has said rehearsals for Oasis' reunion dates have commenced.

The Gallagher brothers confirmed they were getting the band back together in late August and they've plotted dates in the UK & Ireland, North America and Australia as part of the Oasis Live '25 tour.

In true Liam Gallagher style, the Rock 'N' Roll Star singer has been interacting with his fans on X and when one asked when the brothers would begin practicing for the tour, he responded: "We’ve started".

We’ve started — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2024

Liam teased fans about who would be joining them as special guests, and strongly suggested who they could expect to see open for them at the likes of Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park next year.

It all began when he asked his loyal followers whether he should have Richard Ashcroft or Manic Street Preachers on the bill.

Really? Get a decent band in— supergrvrass? Blur?hhahah — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) October 5, 2024

After many responded, including former Britpop rival Graham Coxon no less, who volunteered Blur alongside Supergrass for the job, Liam made it clear that Oasis wouldn't "set sail" without their friend and former Verve frontman Ashcroft.

He wrote: "Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid".

Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

To drive the point home, the Supersonic rocker sent a tweet with the suggestion that he'd spoken to his brother Noel (also known as The Chief) and that both Ashcroft and Cast were shoo-ins for the epic tour.

He wrote: "Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive c*** LG x".

Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

Oasis do have one band confirmed as support so far in Cage The Elephant, who will join them as special guests on their North American dates.

After two nights at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and one night in Chicago sold out immediately last week, the Gallagher brothers announced their Australian dates, which will see them play Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on 31st October and Sydney's Accor Stadium on 7th November.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025:

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

OCTOBER 2025:

31st October: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

NOVEMBER 2025: