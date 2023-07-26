Liam Gallagher apparently used this satanic alias when Oasis toured...

Liam Gallagher performs with Oasis in 1997. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, Noel Gallagher has recalled the devilish pseudonym his brother used at hotels to avoid being tracked down by fans.

Noel Gallagher says his brother Liam used the name Lou Cypher when Oasis were on tour.

According to the former guitarist and chief songwriter of the Manchester band, his younger brother chose the devilish name to avoid fans tracking them down at hotels while they were on tour.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, the Daily Star quotes Noel saying: “Like, he thought it was funny, right, to call himself Lou Cypher. Like Lucifer.

"Like, Ohhh! Lucifer. What you? With your f***ing hands behind your back, singing out of tune?

“Lucifer? I don’t f***ing think so mate. I mean, it’s not even funny.”

It's been a long time since Noel and Liam have had to tour together, after Noel quit the band in 2009.

Both Noel and Liam have successful solo careers in their own right, with the former releasing his fourth studio album Council Skies on 2nd June this year.

After playing North American dates with Garbage, Noel is returning to the UK for a sold-out headline show at South Facing Festival this Friday 28th July before he heads to On The Beach, Brighton on the Sunday.

