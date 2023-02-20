Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to headline On The Beach Brighton 2023

Noel Gallagher is set to close Brighton's On The Beach series. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play a headline show on Brighton's iconic seafront as part of the On The Beach series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Brighton Beach in 2023.

The former Oasis rocker will play an epic set on Sunday 30th July, closing the 2023 On The Beach summer series in style.

He'll be joined on the day by special guests The Vaccines, The Coral and Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 24th February at 10am GMT. The pre-sale takes place on Thursday 23rd February at 10am GMT and fans can sign up for access at noelgallagherbrighton.com.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play On The Beach, Brighton on 30th July 2023. Picture: Press

Listen to Dan O'Connell on Radio X from 7-10pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

READ MORE: Royal Blood to headline On The Beach Brighton 2023

This latest show adds to the string of live dates plotted by Noel and his band in 2023, which will include headline shows at the likes of PennFest, Splendour Festival, Hardwick Festival and South Facing Festival.

Noel Gallagher will also play an extra-special homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on 26th August in support of his forthcoming album, Council Skies - which is set for release on 2nd June this year.

Speaking about the album and its title, which is taken from a book by Pete McKee, Noel explained: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be... that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

He added: “Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a remix on his Council Skies album

Noel Gallagher's announcement comes after Royal Blood were confirmed for the series earlier this month.

Royal Blood are set for a hometown gig this year as part of Brighton's On The Beach series. Picture: Press

Tickets to see Royal Blood headline On The Beach on Saturday 29th July are on sale now, with more acts to be announced.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint US tour