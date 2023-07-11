Liam Gallagher teases plans to celebrate Definitely Maybe "all over the world"

Liam Gallagher has teased his plans to mark 30 years of Oasis album Definitely Maybe. Picture: 1. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Press/Brian Cannon

The former Oasis frontman previously said he would play the Oasis album in full at "a few biblical venues" for its 30th anniversary.

Liam Gallagher has teased that he plans to take his Definitely Maybe anniversary celebrations across the globe.

The seminal Oasis album, which was released on 24th August 1994, will celebrate it's 30th anniversary next year and the former frontman has told fans they can expect much more than a re-release.

Asked on Twitter whether his Definitely Maybe tour would be coming to Italy, the Manchester rocker replied that he was "planning on celebrating that album all over the world".

Im planning on celebrating that album all over the world 🌎 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2023

The comment comes after the former Oasis frontman revealed his plans to play the album - which included the anthems Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Supesonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Slide Away - in full with his followers earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter back in May, he wrote: "As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x".

As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 11, 2023

Despite the iconic anniversary, Liam is still looking forward, playing solo gigs to sold out crowds, which include his two iconic gigs at Knebworth last summer.

The Wall Of Glass singer plans to celebrate the epic dates - which saw 170,000 fans descend on Stevanage across the Jubilee weekend - with his Knebworth 22 live album.

Alongside the announcement came a live video of Roll It Over, which originally featured on the Oasis album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

Liam Gallagher - Roll It Over (Live From Knebworth 22)

In addition to its digital release, Knebworth 22 will be available in physical formats including standard and deluxe CDs, a black double-vinyl and sun yellow double-vinyl. Plus a striking olive and black marble double-vinyl edition is also available exclusively from Liam Gallagher's official store.

To mark the occasion, Liam is playing a special album launch gig at KOKO London next month.

See the Knebworth 22 tracklist:

Hello Rock ‘n’ Roll Star Wall Of Glass’ Shockwave Everything’s Electric Roll It Over Slide Away More Power C’mon You Know The River Once Cigarettes & Alcohol Some Might Say Supersonic Wonderwall Champagne Supernova

