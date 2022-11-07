Noel Gallagher to headline South Facing Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher is set to headline South Facing next year . Picture: Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker will play a headline set at the Crystal Palace Bowl, with a The Smiths legend Johnny Marr joining as a special guest. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has been announced for South Facing Festival 2023.

The former Oasis rocker will play a headline show at the Crystal Park festival on Friday 28th July next year.

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer will be joined by special guest Johnny Marr, who also appears on his recent single, Pretty Boy.

Find out everything we know about the date so far.

NEW: @NoelGallagher’s High Flying Birds will play a huge show South Facing Festival at 28th July 2023 with special guest @Johnny_Marr



Sign up for presale via; https://t.co/BjDK07rRLJ



Tickets on sale Friday 11th November 10am via; https://t.co/5VE4irE83x pic.twitter.com/XC59NRz5S6 — South Facing Festival (@SouthFacingFest) November 7, 2022

READ MORE: The best B-sides by Manchester bands

When is Noel Gallagher headlining South Facing 2023?

Noel Gallagher will play a headline set at South Facing Festival on Friday 28th July 2023,

When do Noel Gallagher South Facing Festival tickets go on sale?

Noel Gallagher's South Facing tickets go on sale on Friday 11th November from 10am at southfacingfestival.com.

Fans can sign up here for the special presale, which goes live at 10am on Thursday 10th November.

READ MORE: The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Johnny Marr joins Noel Gallagher as a special guest for South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

Who's supporting Noel Gallagher at South Facing Festival?

The Smiths legend Johnny Marr will be special guest at the gig. The rest of the line-up is still to be announced.

What are the stage times for Noel Gallagher at South Facing Festival 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.

Last year's South Facing Festival saw the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Bombay Bicycle Club and and Becky Hill headline.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher returns with new single Pretty Boy