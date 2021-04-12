Liam Gallagher reveals what he misses most about gigs

Liam Gallagher reveals what he misses the most about gigs. Picture: Patrick/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was asked by fans what he misses the most about live concerts and performances.

Liam Gallagher has talked about what he misses most about live music.

Like artists all around the world, the former Oasis rocker had to put a hold on gigs and festival performances between 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When quizzed about what he misses most about music events, the Rock 'N' Roll Star replied: "The people and the music".

The people and the music — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2021

This will hopefully all change soon as Liam is set to headline Reading and Leeds Festival, which he revealed he already has the setlist ready for.

Reading and Leeds nxt year is gonna go off BIGTIME c’mon you fucking know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2020

Despite not being able to play any gigs or festivals last year, Liam gifted his fans with an epic show named Down By The River Thames.

The eagerly-awaited live stream gig - which took place on Saturday 5 September via MelodyVR - saw the former Oasis frontman play an exclusive set while travelling down the iconic London river.

The gig, which was watched by his legion of fans online included solo tracks such as Wall Of Glass, The River and Shockwave, alongside Oasis classics such as Morning Glory, Supersonic and Cigarettes and Alcohol.

Liam Gallagher plays Down By The River Thames livestream gig. Picture: Bank via Getty Images

Though we can expect Gallagher to get back on stage as soon as possible, one thing most fans aren't holding their breath for is an Oasis reunion.

Last week, the Manchester rocker ruffled a few feathers, however, by asserting that there was more chance of an Oasis reunion than a One Direction one.

Oasis — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 8, 2021

However, you'd be forgiven for thinking the outspoken rock star was a little ambivalent about the subject.

February saw the bookies share fresh odds of the band getting back together after Liam told his fans on Twitter: "it's gonna happen".

It’s gonna happen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2021

However, just a month before, when asked how much he even thinks of the possibility of a reunion, the For What It's Worth singer replied: "Rarely".

Rarely — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021

Whether or not Liam will ever bury the hatchet with his brother Noel enough to be seen on stage with him again we at least know we'll see him solo soon.

