Oasis' Champagne Supernova still makes Bonehead cry

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs plays with Liam Gallagher at The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The former member of the Manchester band shared his reaction to the first ever time he heard the famous Oasis track.

Bonehead has revealed that he cried the first time Noel Gallagher played him Champagne Supernova, and it still makes him cry to this day.

The former Oasis rocker - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - took part in one of Tim Burgess' Listening Parties, where he's revisiting classic British album with the help of the artist involved in making them.

Last Friday (4 April) saw them take on the classic Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? with Bonehead joining along on Twitter for commentary.

Talking about the final track of the album, Bonehead revealed: "Champagne Supernova. What a song. Liam sings it live now with just his voice and piano and it’s majestic. Noel first played us this on the back lounge of the tour bus in the USA on acoustic. I cried. Again."

Champagne Supernova. What a song. Liam sings it live now with just his voice and piano and it’s majestic. Noel first played us this on the back lounge of the tour bus in the USA on acoustic. I cried. Again. I’m a cancerean you know. — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 4, 2020

READ MORE: This Is The Real Story Behind Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger...

Speaking to the fans following him on Twitter, he then revealed jokingly: "I'm crying now. Pure stress," adding: "I can cry to order you know."

I’m crying now. Pure stress.......... — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 4, 2020

Tim Burgess recently talked to Radio X's George Godfrey about his special Listening Parties and talked about everything from new his music to living in Camden in the 90s.

Watch our interview with The Charlatans frontman here:

READ MORE: Where's the cover photo from Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?