Oasis' Champagne Supernova still makes Bonehead cry

6 April 2020, 16:45

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs plays with Liam Gallagher at The O2 Arena, London
Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs plays with Liam Gallagher at The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The former member of the Manchester band shared his reaction to the first ever time he heard the famous Oasis track.

Bonehead has revealed that he cried the first time Noel Gallagher played him Champagne Supernova, and it still makes him cry to this day.

The former Oasis rocker - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - took part in one of Tim Burgess' Listening Parties, where he's revisiting classic British album with the help of the artist involved in making them.

Last Friday (4 April) saw them take on the classic Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? with Bonehead joining along on Twitter for commentary.

Talking about the final track of the album, Bonehead revealed: "Champagne Supernova. What a song. Liam sings it live now with just his voice and piano and it’s majestic. Noel first played us this on the back lounge of the tour bus in the USA on acoustic. I cried. Again."

READ MORE: This Is The Real Story Behind Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger...

Speaking to the fans following him on Twitter, he then revealed jokingly: "I'm crying now. Pure stress," adding: "I can cry to order you know."

Tim Burgess recently talked to Radio X's George Godfrey about his special Listening Parties and talked about everything from new his music to living in Camden in the 90s.

Watch our interview with The Charlatans frontman here:

READ MORE: Where's the cover photo from Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?

Latest Videos

Joe Exotic in Netflix's Tiger King

Netflix’s Tiger King to release "one more episode" soon, says Jeff Lowe

News

Liam Fray sings Bill Wither's Lean on Me

WATCH: Liam Fray sings moving cover of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me after musicians death

Courteeners

Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers

Zuzu covers Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes for Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

Matt Lucas speaks to Chris Moyles about his Baked Potato song and Feed NHS

WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign

The Chris Moyles Show

Oasis Songs

Oasis Latest

See more Oasis Latest

Sara Gallagher and Oasis legend husband Noel Gallagher at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Reopening

Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud

Noel Gallagher

Manchester Albums

QUIZ: Which Classic Manchester Album Are You?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur, during the second Music Industry 'Soccer Six' football tournament at Mile End Stadium, 1996

QUIZ: Are you Oasis or Blur?

Quizzes

Description of a famous album cover

QUIZ: Name the album from a description of the cover!

Quizzes

The Smiths in 1985

Which bands still haven't reunited... and why?

Features