Liam Gallagher: There's more chance of Oasis reuniting than One Direction

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has shared his thoughts on the possibility of the Manchester band reuniting compared to the boyband.

Liam Gallagher has talked about the chances of Oasis reuniting again.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he thought it was more likely for the Manchester band or One Direction (who have been on a hiatus since 2015) to reunite, he replied: "Oasis".

Oasis — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 8, 2021

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has talked about the Some Might Say band reuniting of late, but you'd be forgiven for thinking he has confused feelings about it.

February saw the bookies share fresh odds of the band getting back together, after Liam told his fans on Twitter: "it's gonna happen".

It’s gonna happen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2021

However, just a month before, when asked how much he even thinks of the possibility of a reunion, the Wall of Glass singer replied: "Rarely".

LG, how often do you think about the possibility of Oasis reforming? — Robert Lewis (@Robert_H_Lewis) January 12, 2021

Liam isn't the only member of Oasis that's been showing mixed feelings, however, as his estranged brother Noel recently shared some regret that he walked out before playing his final gig with the band in 2009.

Noel is quoted by the Daily Star as saying: "We were getting p***** and fighting and then me going: 'F*** it, I'm going home, f*** off!' With the benefit of time, I don't know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad f***ing Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us.

"It would have been a mad gig."Sometimes I think: 'I wish I had the memory of that gig.' That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen."

As the story goes, Oasis prepared to go on stage at Rock En Seine festival in Paris when an argument broke out between the two brothers, with Liam wielding Noel’s guitar around “like an axe”.

It was the last straw for Noel and saw him walk away from the band, leaving the show to be cancelled along with the rest of the tour.

Noel issued a statement: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new."

Both Noel and Liam have moved on with successful solo careers, with Noel releasing three studio albums under his High Flying Birds moniker with Liam Gallagher's third LP also in the works.

