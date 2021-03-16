Liam Gallagher slams idea Oasis had two frontmen

Liam Gallagher has hit out at the idea that there were two frontmen in Oasis. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to rage at the notion that both himself and Noel were joint frontmen of the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has discussed the idea that there was more than one frontman and strongly disagreed with it.

The former Oasis frontman is known for being the unapologetic rock 'n' roll face and voice behind the Manchester band, with his brother Noel known their the chief songwriter.

This week, the Rock 'N' Roll Star took to Twitter to balk at the idea that there were two frontmen in the band, writing: "How many front men in oasis I always thought there was 1 yours truly app there was 2 learn something new everyday as you were LG x".

How many front men in oasis I always thought there was 1 yours truly app there was 2 learn something new everyday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2021

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

The Supersonic rocker added: "Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END".

Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2021

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

Many of his followers were in agreement with him, however some did mention that Noel took centre stage during the band's MTV Unplugged gig.

However, Liam wasn't having it and called his estranged sibling a "stand in".

When one asked why he's always so vocal about wanting a reunion, the rocker replied: "So you can come and see me in action FANBOY".

So you can come and see me in action FANBOY — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2021

The Wall Of Glass singer might bang on about a reunion every now and again, but his solo career sees no signs of slowing down.

Last year Liam confirmed that this third studio effort would be released by 2021 and now he's even shared what we can expect from its lead single.

Asked by a fan if the first single from the new record will be a ballad or a rock 'n' roll tune, the Burnage boy replied: "Always come back with a banger to wake people up".

Always come back with a banger to wake people up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2021

Gallagher's third studio album will follow 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

READ MORE: Yoko Ono told Liam Gallagher that calling his son Lennon was "silly"