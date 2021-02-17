Bookies share fresh odds on Oasis reuniting after Liam Gallagher tweet
17 February 2021, 15:07 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 15:08
A bookmaker has shared the odds of the Manchester band reuniting after Liam Gallagher told fans "it's gonna happen".
Bookmakers have shared new odds on the chances of an Oasis reunion taking place
The Manchester band split in 2009 and Liam Gallagher and his elder brother Noel Gallagher have largely been estranged ever since.
Following a tweet made by the former Oasis frontman, Paddy Power have rated the chances of a reunion happening this month at a lengthy 50/1, while giving odds of 10/1 for the band to get back together before the end of the year.
The bookies didn't end there, however, adding that should the band reunite, the odds were 22/1 that they would headline the next Glastonbury festival and 12/1 that they would split up again with in the year.
A spokesman at Paddy Power said: “We all know how volatile Noel and Liam’s relationship is, so any reunion is bound to end in tears. Let’s just hope we get a few good songs out of it first.
“With LG tweeting that an Oasis reunion would definitely happen, ‘Some Might Say’ the band is on the verge of getting back together, but sadly, we’re not convinced."
This latest release was prompted by a tweet shared by Liam Gallagher in response to a young fan who asked if he would ever be able to see the band live.
It’s gonna happen— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2021
Despite vowing a reunion was "gonna happen," fans would do well to take what the Supersonic singer says with grain of salt.
Just last month, when a fan asked him how often he thinks about the possibility of a reunion, he responded: "Rarely".
Rarely— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021
See the full odds given of an Oasis reunion here:
EVENS Oasis never to get back together
1/5 New Oasis album to reach number one in the UK charts
1/4 New Oasis single to reach number one in the UK charts
1/3 Oasis to be re-formed without Noel
10/11 Oasis to split up within a year of reunion
2/1 Oasis to split up within three years of reunion
10/1 Oasis to announce reunion in 2021
12/1 Oasis to be re-formed without Liam
12/1 Oasis to split up within three months of reunion
16/1 Noel and Liam to star in new Netflix documentary
18/1 Liam to take part in I’m A Celeb 2021
22/1 To headline the next edition of Glastonbury
25/1 Oasis to go on tour in 2022
33/1 To write England’s Euro 2021 anthem
40/1 Noel to take part in I’m A Celeb 2021
40/1 Oasis to play live at a Manchester City trophy celebration this year
50/1 Oasis to announce reunion this month
50/1 Oasis to headline Knebworth before the end of 2022
66/1 Oasis to go on tour in 2021
