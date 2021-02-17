Bookies share fresh odds on Oasis reuniting after Liam Gallagher tweet

Bookies have shared fresh odds on the likelihood of an Oasis reunion . Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns

A bookmaker has shared the odds of the Manchester band reuniting after Liam Gallagher told fans "it's gonna happen".

Bookmakers have shared new odds on the chances of an Oasis reunion taking place

The Manchester band split in 2009 and Liam Gallagher and his elder brother Noel Gallagher have largely been estranged ever since.

Following a tweet made by the former Oasis frontman, Paddy Power have rated the chances of a reunion happening this month at a lengthy 50/1, while giving odds of 10/1 for the band to get back together before the end of the year.

The bookies didn't end there, however, adding that should the band reunite, the odds were 22/1 that they would headline the next Glastonbury festival and 12/1 that they would split up again with in the year.

A spokesman at Paddy Power said: “We all know how volatile Noel and Liam’s relationship is, so any reunion is bound to end in tears. Let’s just hope we get a few good songs out of it first.

“With LG tweeting that an Oasis reunion would definitely happen, ‘Some Might Say’ the band is on the verge of getting back together, but sadly, we’re not convinced."

This latest release was prompted by a tweet shared by Liam Gallagher in response to a young fan who asked if he would ever be able to see the band live.

It’s gonna happen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2021

Despite vowing a reunion was "gonna happen," fans would do well to take what the Supersonic singer says with grain of salt.

Just last month, when a fan asked him how often he thinks about the possibility of a reunion, he responded: "Rarely".

Rarely — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021

See the full odds given of an Oasis reunion here:

EVENS Oasis never to get back together

1/5 New Oasis album to reach number one in the UK charts

1/4 New Oasis single to reach number one in the UK charts

1/3 Oasis to be re-formed without Noel

10/11 Oasis to split up within a year of reunion

2/1 Oasis to split up within three years of reunion

10/1 Oasis to announce reunion in 2021

12/1 Oasis to be re-formed without Liam

12/1 Oasis to split up within three months of reunion

16/1 Noel and Liam to star in new Netflix documentary

18/1 Liam to take part in I’m A Celeb 2021

22/1 To headline the next edition of Glastonbury

25/1 Oasis to go on tour in 2022

33/1 To write England’s Euro 2021 anthem

40/1 Noel to take part in I’m A Celeb 2021

40/1 Oasis to play live at a Manchester City trophy celebration this year

50/1 Oasis to announce reunion this month

50/1 Oasis to headline Knebworth before the end of 2022

66/1 Oasis to go on tour in 2021

