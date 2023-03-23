Liam Gallagher reacts to Soccer AM being cancelled

Liam Gallagher, Soccer AM's early hosts Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain and current hosts John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard. Picture: 1. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Shutterstock 3. Sky

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has shared his sadness at the news that the long-standing football show is set to be axed at the end of the season.

Liam Gallagher has shared his reaction to Soccer AM being cancelled.

This week it was announced that the long-standing Sky Sports show was set to end, with only 10 more episodes left of the programme until it takes its final bow.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what he thought of the news, the former Oasis frontman replied: "Very sad".

Very sad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 23, 2023

The news of the show's cancellation broke earlier this week, with a a Sky spokesperson telling The Sun: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

Liam previously revealed that his third studio album C'Mon You Know was named after after the catchphrase used by Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling and parodied by Soccer AM's current co-host John 'Fenners' Fendley.

Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork. Picture: Press

Speaking on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, the Manchester rocker explained: "There is this programme over here that does all the football results and scores called Soccer Saturday and that right. It’s from the geezer Jeff Stelling on that. And then the geezer who does Soccer AM... the geezer on there called Fenners, he does like a p***take so I got it off that and I thought to myself ‘I’m having a bit of that’”.

Liam Gallagher isn't the only celebrity to react to the news, with former footballer Chris 'Kammy' Kamara paying tribute to the long-standing show.

Kammy, who featured on the programme throughout the years, shared a clip of one of his memorable moments on the show alongside the caption: "Just heard that @SoccerAM is finishing at the end of the season. I had 14 years of going through Premier League and @EFL clubs dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features and basically having a laugh. Fun part of my time at Sky".

Just heard that @SoccerAM is finishing at the end of the season. I had 14 years of going through Premier League & @EFL clubs dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features & basically having a laugh 😂 Fun part of my time at Sky 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7FbqUonB2f — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 22, 2023

