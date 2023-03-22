Soccer AM to be axed after almost 30 years on air

Soccer AM's first hosts Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain and last hosts John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard. Picture: 1. Shutterstock 2. Sky

By Jenny Mensah

The long-running football show will be taking its final bow at the end of the season.

Soccer AM has been cancelled after almost 30 years on the air.

The iconic long running football show has been a fixture on Sky Sports for nearly three decades, but only has 10 more episodes, with the end of the current season marking its curtain call.

A Sky spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: "'Soccer AM' has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

It's said staff were told on Tuesday (21st March) that the show would be ending, and they will be made redundant in May.

An insider said: "It was a complete bombshell. Morale is at an all-time

low, they are raging. "It's going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks."

The popular programme - which balances the week's football news, goals and more with sketches, celebrity guests and challenges - first aired on Sky Sports back in 1995.

It was previously hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain, while its current presenters are John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard.

Retired footballer Bullard delighted viewers with the Soccer AM Pro AM feature, which saw celebrities and professionals compete in an arena with a series of shooting drills in a bid to win cash prizes for fans.

Meanwhile, Saturday Social- which has previously aired before Soccer AM at 9.30am - will move into its 10.30am Saturday slot, with the hope it will bring in younger audiences.