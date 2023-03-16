Liam Gallagher reveals what he misses most about performing with his brother Noel

Liam Gallagher has been quipped about his brother Noel. Picture: 1. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images 2. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images 3. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman responded to the question from a fan on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he misses most about being on stage with his brother Noel.

The Oasis siblings have been estranged since Noel quit the band in 2009, but the state of their relationship and the potential of a reunion is a constant source of speculation for their fans.

Liam has often admitted he'd prefer to be in a band, but when a fan asked him what he missed the most about being alongside his brother, he quipped: "Showing him how to sing with passion and verve".

Showing him how to sing with passion and verve — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2023

When another fan asked if he's not working on his fourth studio album because an Oasis reunion is on its way, the Everything's Electric singer suggested that he's spending time thinking more about himself.

I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2023

Liam's self-reflective mood may have something to do with the fact he's been recovering from hip surgery.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the surgery last month, he wrote: "Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x".

Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 5, 2023

Surprisingly, it's his brother Noel who's been more vocal about the chance of an Oasis reunion, recently telling Radio X's Dan O'Connell that it could appeal to him in 10 years' time.

Asked about the topic, he said: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years time it won’t appeal to me..."

