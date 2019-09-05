Kasabian's Serge chooses his favourite between his Soccer AM and Soccer Aid goals

Kasabian's Serge chooses between Soccer AM and Soccer Aid goal. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

The S.L.P. rocker and Kasabian guitarist has looked back on both of his iconic goals and chosen which one is his favourite.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed which of his famous television goals he thinks is the best.

The Kasabian rocker is known for being the guitarist and songwriter of the famous Leicester band, but is also hailed for his impressive footballing prowess on both Soccer AM and charity football match Soccer Aid.

The Favourites singer, who recently told Radio X his Soccer AM goal "haunts" him, has now revealed which of the wonder goals he prefers out of the two.

Asked by The Guardian which was his favourite, Pizzorno replied: "With the Soccer AM one I’d been up all night, I was hanging. If I was sober I’d never have even tried it.

"But the [Soccer Aid] one … not only is it a great goal, but for five minutes after scoring it, I’ve never been more off my nut in my life. As a pure sledgehammer hit of adrenaline, it was insane. God knows what it would be like to score in a World Cup.”

Watch his amazing Soccer Aid goal here:

READ MORE: Kasabian's seventh album will be "annihilation music," says Serge Pizzorno

Previously speaking Radio X, Serge said of his goal on the morning football magazine show: "Back in the day I scored a mad sort of goal, and it haunts me.

The Nobody Else singer added: "No matter how many albums I make, no matter how many insane projects I put out to the world, that's definitely the one that everyone goes, 'you that guy?' and I go 'yeah'. [They say] 'Soccer AM?'

"'Yeah that's me mate.'"

Watch our video:

READ MORE: How Kasabian’s name was inspired by the Manson Family murders

Meanwhile, Serge is set to perform his first solo dates to support his project The S.L.P.

His first gig kicks off today in Glasgow's SWG3, followed by a show in Manchester's O2 Ritz.

The Eez-Eh rocker also plays two dates in the capital next week on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 September.

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse