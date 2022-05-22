Liam Gallagher: C’Mon You Know album title is inspired by Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling

Liam Gallagher's new album was inspired by the Soccer Saturday pundit. Picture: 1. Michael Regan/Getty Images 2. Press

The former Oasis frontman has revealed the inspiration for the name of his third studio album ahead of its release on 27th May.

Liam Gallagher has confirmed the inspiration behind his C'Mon You Know album title.

The former Oasis frontman is preparing to release his third studio effort on 27th May and revealed it was indeed named after the catchphrase used by Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling and parodied by Soccer AM’s Fenners.

Speaking on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, Liam said “There is this programme over here that does all the football results and scores called Soccer Saturday and that right…it’s from the geezer Jeff Stelling on that. And then the geezer who does Soccer AM...the geezer on there called Fenners, he does like a p***-take so I got it off that and I thought to myself ‘I’m having a bit of that’”.

Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork. Picture: Press

C’Mon You Know follows the release of Gallagher’s solo debut album, As You Were (2017) and its follow-up Why Me? Why Not. (2019), which was famously inspired by a John Lennon sketch.

Liam explained: “I bought a picture years ago from John Lennon’s art exhibition, and then his wife Yoko Ono sent me another one.

“One said ‘Why me’ on it and the other said ‘Why not?’ That was about 20 years ago.”

After the former Beatle’s death in 1980, the prints were released as as a limited edition set in 1991. There were just 300 copies of the collection, meaning Liam has two decent collectibles on his hands.

It's not the only way the Better Days singer has paid homage to The Beatles legend, however, even choosing to call his first born son Lennon after him.

The name has become pretty popular as a first name in recent years, but Yoko Ono thought it was a bit "silly" and told the Manchester rocker just what she thought.

Recalling his encounter with the wife of the late Beatle, Liam told The Mirror : "Yoko said, ‘I’ve heard you’ve called your son Lennon’.

“I said, ‘Yeah’, she said, ‘Why? Do you not think it’s a bit of a silly name?’

“And I said, ‘No, it’s a bit silly being called Yoko isn’t it? So Lennon it is.’"

