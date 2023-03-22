Liam Gallagher says Noel has "got a lot of making up to do" to him and Oasis fans

Liam Gallagher has batted back his brother Noel's Oasis comments. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images 2. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has suggested that his brother needs to do the reaching out, after Noel told him to call him.

Liam Gallagher has responded to Noel's latest comments over an Oasis reunion.

The brothers have been estranged since Noel left the band just ahead of their Rock en Seine gig in 2009, but recent months have seen both rockers reignite hopes on the chances of a reunion.

However, after Noel suggested that all his youngest brother has to do is get off social media and "call" him, Liam has hit back suggesting it's Noel who has to do the groundwork by repairing the apparent "damage" he's done to the band.

Taking to Twitter today, (Wednesday 22nd March) he wrote: "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG".

Liam's comments appear to have come as a direct result of his brother's interview with a French radio network in which he argued Liam knows where and how to contact him.

"There's something in the papers back in England today," he told France Inter. "You know... but he should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let's see what you've got to say."

Asked if it was only a question of a phone call, the Pretty Boy rocker replied: "You would think, right? He's got my number. He's got my manager's number. Call us. But you know what? He won't call."

When asked why, he simply replied: "Why indeed. Why indeed."

"He's got my number, he's got my manager number. Call us"



This latest discourse was sparked when Liam replied to a fan on his favourite platform.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if there's a "small percentage that Oasis get back together," he simply replied: "It’s happening."

The teasing hasn't all been on Liam's side, however, as earlier this year, Noel admitted while there's no chance of an Oasis reunion any time soon, it could appeal to him in 10 years' time.

Asked about the topic, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years' time it won’t appeal to me...

