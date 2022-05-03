Liam Gallagher would rather “jump off a f****** roof” than be a “pop star”

Liam Gallagher doesn't worry about the popularity of his songs. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has said he doesn't worry about his songs getting airplay or being popular.

Liam Gallagher would rather “jump off a f****** roof” than be known as a “pop star”



The former Oasis rocker is set to release his third solo album C'Mon You Know on 27th May and while he'd no doubt like another number one album, he's admitted he doesn't care if his songs are played on the radio.



He told MOJO Magazine: "I'm Liam Gallagher. Why do I worry? That's what I want to do. I don't want to be a pop star. The thought of that makes me want to jump off a f****** roof!"

While the Everything's Electric singer understands that some songs need a special edit to make it on-air, he thinks it takes the "rawness" out of them.



"I'm not a**** if it gets on the radio," he continued. "Sometimes these mixes take all the rawness out. Does it have to be mixed? 'Well, yeah, that's how music works, especially if you want it on the radio...'



"Get the levels right, but don't smother it. It doesn't need a perm. Leave it. But then it won't get on the radio and everyone will start crying, won't they?"

Though Liam might not want to ever hear his name and the words "pop star" in the same sentence, there's no doubting his widespread appeal.

C'Mon You Know will mark the Manchester rocker's third studio album, following UK No. 1 scoring efforts As You Were, Why Me? Why Not. and his MTV Unplugged album.

Liam will also play two dates at Knebworth Park next month, mirroring the two iconic era-defining shows played by Oasis in August 1996.

Someone who won't be joining him, however, is his former Oasis bandmate and tour performer Bonehead, who revealed his cancer diagnosis last month.

Taking to Twitter, the guitarist wrote: Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going".

He added: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

The 56-year-old musician went on to thank his followers for their outpouring of support online.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment".

Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment ❤️❤️❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 27, 2022

Liam went on to dedicate his new single, Better Days, to his old friend during his Blackburn gig last week.

