Former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs reveals cancer diagnosis

Former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has confirmed he has tonsil cancer. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist - who's currently playing as part of Liam Gallagher's solo band - has announced he's been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will be starting treatment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The Oasis legend and former guitarist, who currently plays as part of Liam Gallagher's solo band, has taken to social media to share the news this Tuesday (26th April).

Sharing a statement, he began: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going".

The Manchester rocker continued: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

Fans and artists alike have rushed to offer the Manchester rocker their love and support, with his longtime friend and touring bandmate Liam sharing his response to the news.

Also taking to Twitter, the Everything's Electric singer wrote: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x"

Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2022

Ride guitarist and former Oasis and Beady Eye member Andy Bell wrote: "Get well soon Bone".

Get well soon Bone ❤️ @BoneheadsPage — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) April 26, 2022

Fan Dave Saunders added: "Sorry to hear this Bonehead! You’ll see it packing mate don’t you worry".

Sorry to hear this Bonehead! You’ll see it packing mate don’t you worry 💪🏻🙌🏻 — Dave Saunders (@DavidoffDonut) April 26, 2022

Another suggested Liam dedicate his intimate gig, which takes place at Blackburn's King George's Hall on Wednesday 27th April, to his friend and bandmate.

Dedicate it to him tomorrow night liam pls — karen kelly⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@karenkellytae) April 26, 2022

Up and coming band from Ireland The Baines wrote: "Nothing but best wishes to @BoneheadsPage

Gave our band a grt boost recently & we r forever grateful. Best of luck @liamgallagher with upcoming gigs (not that u need it)...get well soon Bonehead, top man".

Nothing but best wishes to @BoneheadsPage

Gave our band a grt boost recently & we r forever grateful. Best of luck @liamgallagher with upcoming gigs (not that u need it)...get well soon Bonehead, top man 💙 — THE BAINES (@thebaines8) April 26, 2022

The news of course means that Bonehead will miss Liam's shows across the summer, including his two iconic dates at Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June, which were set for the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Liam Gallagher in 2019. Picture: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Bonehead is credited with being one of the founding members of the legendary Manchester band.

In the late 1980s, while working as a building contractor, he started a band called The Rain with his friends Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, Tony McCarroll and Chris Hutton, which would later go on become Oasis when Liam Gallagher replaced the latter.

Paul Ashbee, the man who introduced Liam to Bonehead, believes the rhythm guitarist was even more instrumental in the makings of the band than people think.

"People think it was Noel and Liam who created the sound of Oasis but it wasn’t – it was Bonehead," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"Liam was the frontman, Noel was the poet who came later. It was a jigsaw puzzle. It was meant to be.

"Definitely Maybe was Noel’s therapy, it was his poetry – but it was Bonehead’s core sound. I know because I’d heard it back when they were still called The Rain."

If you have been affected by this story, please reach out to the helplines below:

MacMillan Cancer Support

www.macmillan.org.uk

Tel: 0808 808 0000

Cancer Support UK

cancersupportuk.org

Cancer Research UK

cancerresearchuk.org

Tel: 0808 800 4040

READ MORE: Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker perform for first time since Hoppus beat cancer