Liam Gallagher names favourite guitarist and Bonehead is gutted

Liam Gallagher snubs Bonehead again in favourite guitarist question. Picture: 1. Press 2. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis frontman was asked a string of questions on Twitter including who was his favourite axeman.

Liam Gallagher has named his favourite guitarist and unsurprisingly it's not his brother Noel.

The former Oasis rocker was asked a bevvy of questions on a bevvy of hot topics this week, but when quizzed on his favourite guitarist, he didn't hesitate to namecheck The Stone Roses legend John Squire.

John squire — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2020

However, his best buddy and former Oasis bandmate was quick to show his disapproval, by replying to his tweet, jokingly writing: "Oi",

Oi — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) October 1, 2020

It's not the first time Bonehead has been snubbed by Liam when it comes to his craft. Back in May this year, the rocker was asked to choose his favourite guitarist out of all the big Oasis members and he opted to name both Gem Archer and Andy Bell.

Gem n andy are great guitarist both different but both great — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 1, 2020

That wasn't the only guitar-based question, answered by the Wall Of Glass singer this week, as asked by one fan what he thought of The Smiths legend Johnny Marr, he replied: "He’s a great guitarist".

He’s a great guitarist — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2020

The praise makes a big change for the outspoken rocker, who's previously appeared to refer to Marr and Paul Weller as the Two Ronnies and the "purple rinse brigade" due to their association with his estranged brother Noel.

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

This week sees Oasis mark 25 years of their (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album, and Liam seems to be notably missing from the celebrations, which he's now revealed he is "devastated" by.

Devasted — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2020

Today will see a video entitled Return To Rockfield, which will see Noel return to the famous studios and reminisce about the making of the album.

Tomorrow, fans can also listen back to the album in full on their YouTube channel from 6pm BST.

