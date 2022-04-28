Liam Gallagher dedicates Better Days to Bonehead at Blackburn gig: Get the full setlist

Liam Gallagher dedicated the live debut of his Better Days single to Oasis bandmate Bonehead. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Liam dedicated the live debut of his new single to Oasis pal Bonehead, who revealed his tonsil cancer diagnosis this week.

Liam Gallagher dedicated his first ever live performance of Better Days to Bonehead at his Blackburn gig and debuted his new track, The World's In Need.

The former Oasis frontman played an intimate gig at King George's Hall in the city to launch his new LG2SPZLs Adidas trainers, where he gave a special shoutout to his bandmate and friend.

Part-way through his 17-song set, Gallagher gave Better Days its live debut and dedicated the track to the guitarist who revealed his tonsil cancer diagnosis earlier this week.

Watch a clip of his performance below:

Liam Gallagher singing his new single ‘Better Days’ in Blackburn tonight



🎥 northernexposure_mag pic.twitter.com/tJWQWzcZFK — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) April 27, 2022

Liam also treated the crowd to a performance of new song, The World's In Need, which is also set to feature on his third studio album C'Mon You Know.

Watch a clip of the performance here:

Liam Gallagher performing ‘The World’s In Need (new song) in Blackburn tonight



📹 y9_125 pic.twitter.com/ROJeUFnutO — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) April 27, 2022

Also making it on to the setlist from the forthcoming album were title track C'Mon You Know and Everything's Electric, which were played alongside his older solo tracks Wall of Glass, Shockwave and The River and Oasis classics such as Rock 'N' Roll Star, Slide Away and Stand By Me.

All proceeds from the gig went to Nightsafe, a charity which supports young homeless people.

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher's Blackburn gig:

INTRO: F***in' in the Bushes (Oasis song)

Hello (Oasis song) Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song) Morning Glory (Oasis song) Wall of Glass Shockwave Everything's Electric Better Days (Live debut, dedicated to Bonehead who was diagnosed with tonsil cancer.) Slide Away (Oasis song) Stand by Me (Oasis song) C'mon You Know World's in Need (Live debut) The River Once

Encore:

14. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

15. Cast No Shadow (Oasis song)

16. Live Forever (Oasis song)

17. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Bonehead announced the news of his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday 26th April.

Taking to Twitter shared a statement, which read: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going".

The Manchester rocker continued: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

The following day, he reacted to the outpouring of support from his followers, writing: "Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment".

Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment ❤️❤️❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 27, 2022

