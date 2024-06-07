Liam Gallagher reveals what he'd do if Noel turned up at one of his Definitely Maybe gigs
7 June 2024, 16:42
The former Oasis rocker was quizzed on how he'd react in the event of his estranged brother attending his tour dates.
Listen to this article
Liam Gallagher has poked fun at his brother and ex-bandmate Noel after being asked what he'd do if Noel turned up to his tour.
The former Oasis rocker is in the midst of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates, where he's celebrating the band's seminal debut album by playing its tracks alongside B-sides from the era.
The dates are going down a storm with Liam and Oasis fans alike, but quizzed by a fan on X how he'd react if his older brother turned up to the dates, the Liver Forever singer joked: "We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished (sic)".
We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 6, 2024
- Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates at The O2, London: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more
It's not the only time Noel has come up during Liam's Definitely Maybe dates, with the Manchester rocker dedicating his rendition of Half The World Away to his "little brother" at every night so far.
Ahead of the song in Cardiff, Liam even used it as a chance to have a cheeky dig at his siblings, telling the crowd: "Right then. So I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right."
"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop," he added. "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"
Watch him sing the Noel-sung B-side in Sheffield below:
Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena
- Liam Gallagher says Noel's "still playing hard to get" at Definitely Maybe Cardiff show
- REVIEW: Liam Gallagher kicks off Definitely Maybe dates and covers Noel at epic Sheffield gig
Noel kicked off the string of gigs in the South Yorkshire city, before heading to Wales for a show at the Utilita Arena Cardiff.
After already completing one night in the capital, Liam is set for three more shows at The O2 London, before he heads to Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.
Liam will also head to Glasgow Green for Scotland's TRNSMT Festival and Boucher Road in Belfast for VITAL Festival, before wrapping up his tour with a duo of headline performances at Reading and Leeds Festival.
- Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?
- What’s on the TV on the cover of Definitely Maybe by Oasis?
See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates below:
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.