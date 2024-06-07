Liam Gallagher reveals what he'd do if Noel turned up at one of his Definitely Maybe gigs

Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images), Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker was quizzed on how he'd react in the event of his estranged brother attending his tour dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has poked fun at his brother and ex-bandmate Noel after being asked what he'd do if Noel turned up to his tour.

The former Oasis rocker is in the midst of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates, where he's celebrating the band's seminal debut album by playing its tracks alongside B-sides from the era.

The dates are going down a storm with Liam and Oasis fans alike, but quizzed by a fan on X how he'd react if his older brother turned up to the dates, the Liver Forever singer joked: "We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished (sic)".

We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 6, 2024

It's not the only time Noel has come up during Liam's Definitely Maybe dates, with the Manchester rocker dedicating his rendition of Half The World Away to his "little brother" at every night so far.

Ahead of the song in Cardiff, Liam even used it as a chance to have a cheeky dig at his siblings, telling the crowd: "Right then. So I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right."

"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop," he added. "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"

Watch him sing the Noel-sung B-side in Sheffield below:

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

Noel kicked off the string of gigs in the South Yorkshire city, before heading to Wales for a show at the Utilita Arena Cardiff.

After already completing one night in the capital, Liam is set for three more shows at The O2 London, before he heads to Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Liam will also head to Glasgow Green for Scotland's TRNSMT Festival and Boucher Road in Belfast for VITAL Festival, before wrapping up his tour with a duo of headline performances at Reading and Leeds Festival.

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates below:

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.