Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates at The O2, London: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

5 June 2024, 09:00 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 17:29
The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Cardiff this week. Here's what you need to know.
Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another trip down memory lane with his next Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.
After epic shows in Sheffield and Cardiff, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with four dates in the capital at The O2 Arena, London.
So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in the city, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?
Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's next dates on his Definitely Maybe tour below.
Just released 🎟️ Don't miss your chance to see @liamgallagher live at The O2.— The O2 (@TheO2) June 4, 2024
Limited tickets now available for this week ⬇️https://t.co/IUhYDCBVgp pic.twitter.com/oGOgiAU4bW
Liam Gallagher plays the O2 London on the following dates:
*More specific times are yet to be added, but so far Liam has taken to the stage at 9pm. Keep an eye on the main event page and The O2's socials fore more details.
Liam Gallagher, Cardiff 03/06/2024— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 5, 2024
📷 sweetiebristol pic.twitter.com/QEoZzEF7dn
So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in London.
See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:
Encore:
Encore 2:
Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena
There are a limited amount of tickets to see Liam Gallagher at The O2 in London. Visit the event page or Twickets for more details.
The postcode for The O2 is SE10 0DX
You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.
The O2 Arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.
Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.
Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.
Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.
Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away
See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.
Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena
