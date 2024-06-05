Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates at The O2, London: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

Liam Gallagher plays the The Utilita Arena Cardiff. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Cardiff this week. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another trip down memory lane with his next Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

After epic shows in Sheffield and Cardiff, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with four dates in the capital at The O2 Arena, London.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in the city, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's next dates on his Definitely Maybe tour below.

When are Liam Gallagher's dates at The O2 London?

Liam Gallagher plays the O2 London on the following dates:

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Cast are among the support acts for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher at The O2 London?

Thursday 6th and Friday 7th June 2024: The View

Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th June 2024: Cast

What time is Liam Gallagher on stage in London?*

Doors open: 6.30pm

*More specific times are yet to be added, but so far Liam has taken to the stage at 9pm. Keep an eye on the main event page and The O2's socials fore more details.

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in London.

See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker (First time played by an Oasis member since 2001)

Up in the Sky (First time by an Oasis member since 1995)

Digsy's Dinner (First time sung by Liam since 1995)

Bring It On Down (First time live since 2018)

Cloudburst(First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

I Will Believe (First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

Half the World Away (First time ever sung by Liam, Dedicated to Noel Gallagher)

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds cover) (Demo version; first time sung live by Liam)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus (First time performed by Liam solo)

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher at The O2, London?

There are a limited amount of tickets to see Liam Gallagher at The O2 in London. Visit the event page or Twickets for more details.

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The postcode for The O2 is SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The O2 Arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

