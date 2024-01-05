Liam Gallagher teases tour with John Squire: "We’re going to go and do some gigs"

Liam Gallagher talks playing live dates with John Squire. Picture: 1. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella 2.

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has discussed more details about the duo's joint album and teased their plans to support the record with live shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has shared details about his upcoming joint album with John Squire and revealed they'll be playing a tour.

The Manchester legends released their first single Just Another Rainbow this Friday (5th January), which is the first take to come from their forthcoming record, but the former Oasis frontman has teased much more.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, the Supersonic singer revealed they're planning on a 10-track album and they're forming a band in order to play their songs on tour.

"We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it. We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate,” he said.

"A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one."

Listen to Just Another Rainbow below:

Just Another Rainbow

Speaking about the record itself, Liam teased it will be self-titled album and that eight out of the 10 tracks they demoed in Squire's Macclesfield studio.

“There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time.

"Sang them for the first time out in America in LA. It hasn’t got a title as such. It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

John Squire and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Tom Oxley

Fans rushed to share their reactions to the duo's debut, which have been overwhelmingly positive, with lots excited to see and hear more.

Taking to YouTube after the release of the track at midnight, @adammankin4027 wrote: "Liam’s vocals are spot on and Squire’s guitar solo is epic. This album is gonna be a treat!"

Simon Tucker wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I like that Liam Gallagher and John Squire because it sounds like a Liam G and John S song. They’ve just put their styles together without trying to change the wheel which, if you’re a fan, is exactly what you’d want. Oh & the nice nod to the Beatles’ Rain is cheeky".

I like that Liam Gallagher and John Squire because it sounds like a Liam G and John S song. They’ve just put their styles together without trying to change the wheel which, if you’re a fan, is exactly what you’d want. Oh & the nice nod to the Beatles’ Rain is cheeky — Simon Tucker (@simontucker1979) January 5, 2024

Another added that John Squire was "such a beautiful guitarist" with a distinctive style.

Such a beautiful guitarist 🙏 2 seconds in and you know it’s him. Which of course is the trick 😊 — Alex H.Duncan (@sndassassin) January 5, 2024

It's fair to say that Liam Gallagher agrees with the positive reactions and believes their it's worth the hype, last year referring to it as "the best record" since The Beatles' Revolver.

It’s the best record since revolver — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 23, 2023

Gallagher's former Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs may not have used such a striking smilie, but he has listened to the record in full and teased that it's "very good".

"I’m not involved in anyway whatsoever, but I’ve heard it," he told Toby Tarrant on his special Bonehead's Christmas Day show

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish and I’ll keep you all going ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say," he added. "I shall leave it to the man himself,” he maintained before letting slip: "It’s very good".