This is what The Stone Roses played at their last ever show

The Stone Roses live at Hampden Park, Glasgow - 24 June 2017. Picture: Stuart Westwood/Rmv/Zuma Press/PA Images

The Roses seem to have ended their glittering live career with a huge show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park. How did they end their final set?

“Don't be sad it's over, be happy that it happened.”

With those words, Ian Brown appeared to call time on The Stone Roses’ career.

The band played a run of gigs in the summer of 2017, including three stadium shows: The SSE Arena, Belfast on 14 June, Wembley Stadium on 17 June, two nights at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on 20 and 21 June and a final outdoor show at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday 24 June.

Since the Roses reunited at the tail end of 2011, their shows had become major events. The return of the Stone Roses had begun in earnest in May 2012, with a show at Warrington’s Parr Hall, and this was quickly followed by shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park the following month.

Two new tracks - All For One and Beautiful Thing - followed in 2016, their first material in two decades, which came ahead of two massive shows at Manchester’s Eithad Stadium in June of that year.

But it was at Hampden Park that it seems the Stone Roses came to the end of the reunion trail, with Ian Brown seemingly announcing the end of that chapter.

So how did The Stone Roses bow out and what did they end their live career with? Here's what they played.

I Wanna Be Adored

The obvious opening track - the first song on the band's classic debut The Stone Roses, from 1989.

Elephant Stone

The 1988 single, originally produced by New Order's Peter Hook.

Sally Cinnamon

Released in 1987, this song later became a favourite off the back of the stunning debut album, when it was reissued as a single.

The Stone Roses live at Hampden Park, Glasgow - 24 June 2017.

Mersey Paradise

Digging deep for the first time in the set, with the B-side to the single She Bangs The Drums from July 1989.

(Song for My) Sugar Spun Sister

Where Angels Play

The Stone Roses live at Hampden Park, Glasgow - 24 June 2017.

Shoot You Down

Waterfall

Don't Stop

One of the big thrills of the reunion shows was seeing the band play the album track Don’t Stop live - which is essentially the track Waterfall played backwards.

Begging You

Elizabeth My Dear

The Stone Roses live at Hampden Park, Glasgow - 24 June 2017.

Fools Gold

One of the undisputed highlights of the reunion shows - the lengthy workout that was the Roses’ classic single from November 1989.

All for One

Interestingly, the other new Stone Roses track, Beautiful Thing was never performed live.

The Stone Roses live at Hampden Park, Glasgow - 24 June 2017.

Love Spreads

The big “comeback” single of 1994.

Made of Stone

She Bangs the Drums

Breaking into Heaven

The opening track from the long-awaited album The Second Coming.

This Is the One

I Am the Resurrection

The only way the final Stone Roses show could end - the last track on their debut album. Watch the moment here: