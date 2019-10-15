Liam Gallagher tells fans "don't go shooting your load" as he supports The Who on North American dates

Liam Gallagher and The Who's Roger Daltrey. Picture: Press/Getty

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter after the crowd's "wild antics" in LA, where he supported The Who as part of their American dates.

Liam Gallagher has warned The Who fans not to get too excited in case they give the legendary band "a complex".

The former Oasis rocker is supporting the Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend on their North American dates has commented on the "wild" crowds and the response he's had so far.

Taking to Twitter after his first night at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles on Friday (11 October) the rocker wrote: "La you are too kind you do know I’m not the headline act all those wild antics are appreciated but don’t go shooting your load bfore the who come on stage you’ll only give them a complex as you were why me why not LG x".

La you are too kind you do know I’m not the headline act all those wild antics are appreciated but don’t go shooting your load bfore the who come on stage you’ll only give them a complex as you were why me why not LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 12, 2019

The One of Us singer also told Twitter that he's "loving" the fans in America and joked to a one follower that he needs "to up (his) security".

I know there all over me I need to up my security — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 12, 2019

Gallagher previously shared his excitement for joining the Baba O'Riley rockers on their tour, and even revealed that his favourite Who songs were 1965's My Generation, 1966's Disguises and 1967's Armenia City In The Sky.

My generation also digging disguises and Armenia city in the sky — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set for his own UK tour in November, while The Who will play the UK in 2020, playing shows which culminate in a homecoming date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 8 April.

Last month saw Gallagher reveal that Miles Kane and DMA's will join him on his 2019 UK and Irish dates.

Kane will support the Shockwave rocker on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while the Aussie outfit will join Gallagher on this other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates