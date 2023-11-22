Bonehead hints he'll join Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT 2024

The former Oasis guitarist has teased he'll be joining his friend and former bandmate on the Scottish festival date next year.

Liam Gallagher may be joined at his TRNSMT date by Bonehead.

The former Oasis frontman was confirmed as one of the headliners at next year's instalment of the Scottish festival, playing a bill-topping set on Friday 12th July 2024.

Taking to Twitter, the guitarist, whose real name is Paul Arthurs shared an image of Liam's TRNSMT poster, suggesting hell be joining him on the mammoth date.

The news would make sense, since Liam has previously revealed he'll be playing a Definitely Maybe setlist to celebrate 30 years of the debut Oasis album.

Speaking about his forthcoming stint at the festival, where Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris are also set to headline, Liam said: "Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there."

There's no doubt that Bonehead will be looking forward to Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates, since he had to miss out on his friend's duo of epic 2022 Knebworth gigs due to receiving treatment from tonsil cancer.

Last September, Bonehead confirmed he was was cancer-free and asked by Radio X's Toby Tarrant how he's feeling st our special Bonehead's Bank Holiday programme, the Champagne Supernova rocker said: "Yeah I got the all clear, I finished treatment.

"I was diagnosed last year sort of March with tonsil cancer, so it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th, three months after that I got the all-clear.

"I’m under the care of the Christie Hospital, which is the cancer hospital up in Manchester. For the next five years I’m under their care, which is the best care."

The founding member of the Britpop band has since gone on to join Liam Gallagher back on stage, first gracing the stage with him in the UK at his Knebworth 22 album launch show at London's KOKO on 9th August 2023. .