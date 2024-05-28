Liam Gallagher "blown away" by Definitely Maybe live production ahead of 30th anniversary tour dates

On Air Now
28 May 2024
The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate three decades since the release of the Manchester band's debut album.
Liam Gallagher has teased a huge production and "full on psychedelic set" for his Definitely Maybe tour.
The former Oasis frontman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut album from next month with UK & Ireland dates and has revealed to fans that production rehearsals have begun.
Taking to X, he teased: "Production rehearsals tday for DM shenanigans CMON".
Production rehearsals tday for DM shenanigans CMON— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2024
The Supersonic singer added: "Absolutely blown away by the set it’s full on Psychedelic it’s like they’ve taken a photo of what’s in my mind LG x".
Absolutely blown away by the set it’s full on Psychedelic it’s like they’ve taken a photo of what’s in my mind LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 28, 2024
The rocker's latest comments come after he revealed he won't play Definitely Maybe in its original order on his upcoming dates.
Asked by a fan if he plans to play the seminal 1994 release in its original form, the rocker replied: "mixed up," adding that he "can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set".
Mixed up can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2024
The Manchester legend also maintained that he wouldn't be playing any of his solo material on the live dates. When quizzed by another fan whether they could expect any of his own tunes on the tour, he replied: "Not a drop".
Not a drop— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2024
Liam Gallagher also revealed which song he's most looking forward to playing on the mammoth anniveersary shows, which kick off at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on 1st June, citing Supersonic B-Side I Will Believe as his top choice.
I will believe— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
As the Rock 'N' Roll Star also promised to perform B-sides from the era, fans are no doubt hoping to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, their Beatles cover, I Am The Walrus and more.
Liam will be joined by The View and Cast on selected dates, while his son Gene's new band VILLANELLE is confirmed to open the run of shows.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.
