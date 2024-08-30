The Last Dinner Party set to release album of covers and acoustic versions

The Last Dinner Party are set to release a new collection. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The collection includes their rendition of Sparks' This Town Ain't Big Enough for The Both of Us.

The Last Dinner Party have announced an album of covers and acoustic versions.

The collection, entitled Prelude to Ecstasy: Acoustics & Covers, will be released on 11th October and includes their cover of Sparks' This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us, which you can watch their new video for below.

The visuals follow the band - comprised of Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - as they cover it on their recent tour in Japan, the U.S. and at Reading Festival.

The album is available to pre-order or pre-save here.

The Last Dinner Party - This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us [On The Road]

The news comes after the band announced they'd be releasing a short film, Prelude To Ecstasy, which will be screened at Soho Cinema and live-streamed to their official YouTube channel on 12th September 2024.

Fans were given the chance to win tickets to the Leicester Square screening on the band’s mailing list. The competition is now closed.

Prelude To Ecstasy The Film below:

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy The Film (Official Trailer)

Meanwhile, the band have teased their plans for their next album and how they plan to shift their sound.

Talking about the follow-up to their number one debut, keyboardist Nishevci told NME: "We’ve started writing songs for album two. So we’re starting to get ideas. We’ve not set out a concept for it, but we know we want to shift away aesthetically from album one, in terms of how we dress and the whole world. It’s still connected, but moving on to something a bit different.

"Something new," added guitarist Mayland. "Something new. Also, we all went shopping a lot in Japan and I feel like that’s really changed the aesthetic."

Nishevci teased: "It's cemented a new thing for us," before the Nothing Matters guitarist exclaimed: "It’s steampunk, baby! Let’s go!"

The band first studio album - which scored the biggest first week album sales for nearly a decade - has also been recognised in the shortlist for The 2024 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year.

The record is among the nominated albums for the prestigious award, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year.

It has been listed alongside studio efforts the likes of BERWYN's Who Am I, Cat Burns' Early Twenties, CMAT's Crazymad, for Me, Charli XCX's Brat, English Teacher's This Could Be Texas and Ghetts' On Purpose, With Purpose.

“We’re very humbled to be nominated for the Mercury Prize,” Nishevci told the outlet. “We did not expect it at all. It’s a stellar line-up, got a bit of Brat in there, English Teacher; it’s phenomenal. It’s such a prestigious award.”

See the full list below:

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year. Picture: Press

Who are the 2024 Mercury Prize nominees?

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

- When Will We Land? BERWYN - Who Am I

Who Am I Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

- Lives Outgrown Cat Burns - Early Twenties

- Early Twenties Charli xcx - BRAT

- BRAT CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

- Crazymad, for Me Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

- Black Rainbows corto.alto - Bad with Names

- Bad with Names English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

- This Could Be Texas Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

- On Purpose, With Purpose Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

- Silence Is Loud The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

The year shows no sign of stopping down for The Last Dinner Party. The baroque rockers will then embark on their own sold out tour, which will culminate in three homecoming gigs at London's Eventim Apollo.

Visit thelastdinnerparty.co.uk to see their full itinerary and more.

The Last Dinner Party's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

18th September - Telegraph Building, Belfast

20th September - O2 Academy Glasgow

21st Sepember 2024: O2 Victoria Warehouse

23rd September – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24th September – O2 Academy, Leeds

25th September – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27th September – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28th September – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29th September – Tramshed, Cardiff

1st October – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2nd October – Rock City, Nottingham

4th October – O2 Academy, Bristol

5th October – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7th October - 3Olympia, Dublin

8th October – 3Olympia, Dublin

10th October – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11th October – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12th October – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16th October – Eventim Apollo, London

17th October – Eventim Apollo, London

19th October - Eventim Apollo, London

