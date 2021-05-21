The Kooks to celebrate 15 years of Inside In/Inside Out with 2022 UK Tour

By Jenny Mensah

Luke Pritchard and co will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album with a UK tour. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

The Kooks are set to celebrate their debut album with a 2022 UK tour.

The Brighton outfit will mark 15 years since Inside In/Inside Out was released with gigs which will take them across the country and include two dates at The 02 Academy Brixton.

Fans can sign up to the O2 and presale ticket sale via The Kooks website, with tickets which will go on sale on Wednesday 26 May from 9am.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go on sale from Friday 28 May at 9am from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.thekooks.com.

Luke Pritchard said of the news: "After this long hibernation we are so excited to finally announce a tour in 2022 to celebrate 15 years of our first record ‘inside in/inside out’. We wanted to play all the songs from the album along with some fan favourites spanning our entire career as a thank you to our fans for all the love that’s kept the album alive, growing and finding new ears since we put it out in the noughties. We are so excited to get playing again and can't wait for a bit of a nostalgia trip! Get your tickets and come party with us!"

The Kooks' debut album was released on 23 January 2006 with singles which included Sofa Song, Ooh La, You Don't Love Me, She Moves in Her Own Way and Naive.

The record, which reached number two in the UK album charts, is among the most-loved indie albums of the noughties, reaching quadruple-platinum when it was released and in recently years, thanks to streaming, growing a whole new cult following.

Catch The Kooks 15th Anniversary Inside In/Inside Out Tour in January and February 2022.

See The Kooks' 2022 UK tour dates:

31 January - Newcastle O2 City Hall

1 February - Plymouth Pavilions

3 February - Birmingham O2 Academy

5 February - Brighton Centre

7 February - Glasgow O2 Academy

10 February - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 February - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

14 February - Leeds O2 Academy

17 February - London O2 Academy Brixton

18 February - London O2 Academy Brixton

