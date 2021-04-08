Bombay Bicycle Club, Royal Blood & The Kooks for Truck Festival 2021

Truck Festival will return to Hill Farm from 23-25 July with a huge line-up of acts including Blossoms, DMA'S, The Big Moon and IDLES.

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Royal Blood are set to headline Truck Festival 2021.

The Oxfordshire festival, which will take place from 23-25 July, amazingly sold out ahead of its line-up being announced, but has now shared the amazing list of acts confirmed on its bill.

Bombay Bicycle Club will play the Friday night of the festival, The Kooks will top the bill on the Saturday night and Royal Blood will close off the festival on the Sunday night.

Truck’s newest tradition of opening its doors on the Thursday will also continue this year with Blossoms at the top of the bill.

The Kooks say: “We’re so excited to be playing Truck Festival this summer. After last year’s cancellation, we just can’t wait to get back on stage and celebrate with you all properly. It’s gonna be the biggest party ever!”

Royal Blood add: “We can’t wait to headline Truck Festival this summer. It’s been almost two years since we last played a festival, it’s going to be quite a show."

Tickets for Truck Festival are sold out, but music fans can up for the waiting list for resale here.

Other incredible artists on the line-up include DMA'S, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, Little Simz, Tom Walker, Circa Waves, Pales Waves, Pigeon Detectives, Sports Team, Sundara Karma, The Big Moon, Shame, The Orielles, Sorry, Vistas, The Snuts and many, many more.

Festival organiser Matt Harrap commented: “It's so good to be back and we're over the moon to finally announce our first wave of artists! After the 12 months we've all had, to have the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Royal Blood to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2021 is already proving to be one for the history books. We're also thrilled to welcome back IDLES to the main stage sunset slot, Little Simz closing the Market Stage and, of course, personal favourites Chubby and the Gang. It's humbling to see all tickets have already sold out and it's going to be a weekend to remember - see you at the bar?”

Watch the Truck Festival 2019 after-movie:

