Kings Of Leon say playing Hyde Park makes them feel at home

Kings Of Leon have talked about one of their favourite places to play in the UK. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill told Radio X's Dan O'Connell what makes playing the London park so special.

Kings of Leon have described Hyde Park as one of their favourite places to play in the UK.

The Nashville indie rockers have been confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024, where they will return to the London landmark on 30th June as part of their Can We Please Have Fun World Tour.

Asked what UK show always sticks in their mind, frontman Caleb Followill told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show: "Oh boy. There have been a lot. Playing Hyde Park is always insane because we’re constantly pinching ourselves and thinking. ‘How did we get here and all these people are coming here to watch us?’”

He went on: “There are a lot of shows that you can feel the pressure of it and I think because we feel so at home in the UK, that pressure doesn’t hit us at Hyde Park.

“We go out there and we just feel like we’re just the entertainment of a great day out in the sunshine and that’s special."

However, the Mustang singer also recalled some of the band's early shows and admitted that he would love to go back to those times to witness them in the audience as a music fan.

“But I mean some of the small gigs along the way," he added. "Those were just insane and if I could go relive them… If I could go be in the crowd for some of them that would just be amazing, but even to be back in my shoes and relive some of those small venues... The Garage…. We call it the [using the American pronunciation] The Garage.”

Caleb Followill talks "fulfilling" new Kings Of Leon album

The interview also saw Caleb reveal that the band's latest album has given him something he can be "proud of forever".

Quizzed if it feels as if there is a new lightness about the band, he told Dan O'Connell: "Well this is the most fulfilled I've ever been, I would say.

"When we finished the record and people started to hear little bits and pieces of it and we saw excitement and the things that come along with that... I told the guys and I told my wife and everyone: if this album has no success, or it's massively successful, I said it doesn't make a difference. And I meant it and I still mean it."

"I am already completely fulfilled; I set a mark for myself and I hit it," the Nashville rocker went on. "And anything that comes along with this is just adding to something that already feels like I've completed something."

He added: "It's something I can stand behind and be proud of forever."

Kings Of Leon's Can We Please Have Fun album is released on 10th May via Polydor and so far the band have unleashed their energetic Mustang single, which you can watch the official video for below:

The song also marks their first new material since their 2021 album When You See Yourself, which included the singles The Bandit and 100,000 people.

Kings of Leon's Can We Please Have Fun album artwork. Picture: Press

Kings of Leon's Can We Please Have Fun tracklist:

Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

Last week also saw KOL announce UK & Ireland dates as part of their Can We Please Have Fun World Tour.

Tickets for the new dates are on general sale now.

Kings of Leon's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

20th June 2024 –Leeds, First Direct Arena

22nd June 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23rd June 2024 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

30th June 2024 – London, Hyde Park BST JULY

2nd July – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

4th July 2024 – Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix

6th July 2024 – Dublin Marley Park

8th July 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

10th July 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live Arena

Visit www.kingsofleon.com for more.