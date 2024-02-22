Kings of Leon unveil Mustang single and announce Can We Please Have Fun album

Kings of Leon are back with new material. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville rockers have signalled in a new era with a new single. Listen to it here.

Kings of Leon have unveiled their new Mustang single and shared the details of their forthcoming album Can We Please Have Fun.

The Nashville rockers - comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill - have shared a first taste of their new material in three years, alongside it's high-energy accompanying visuals.

The song serves as the band's first new material since their 2021 album When You See Yourself, which included the singles The Bandit and 100,000 people.

Along with Mustang comes the news of the band's ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, which is produced by Kid Harpoon and is set for release on 10th May via Polydor Records.

The title is a result of the band coming together, "cutting loose," trying new things and, indeed, having fun.

It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” frontman Caleb says.

“It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” drummer Nathan adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

Kings of Leon's Can We Please Have Fun album artwork. Picture: Press

Kings of Leon's Can We Please Have Fun tracklist:

Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

The news comes as Kings of Leon announce their return to the UK with a headline date at BST Hyde Park on Sunday 30 June, alongside special guest Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with the full line-up still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday 28th February and are available at www.bst-hydepark.com.