Kings of Leon to headline BST Hyde Park 2024

22 February 2024, 17:06 | Updated: 22 February 2024, 18:21
The Nashville indie rockers are set to play the London festival this year. Find out how to buy tickets.
Kings of Leon have been announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024.
The Nashville rockers - comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill alongside their cousin Matthew Followill - will play a career-spanning set at the London festival on Sunday 30th June, with Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines as special guests.
Kings of Leon said of the announcement: "We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer. It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”
The gig will mark five years since they headlined the festival back in 2019, following the release of their WALLS album.
Tickets go on general sale from www.bst-hydepark.com from Wednesday 28th February at 10am GMT.
The news comes as the band unveiled their brand new single Mustang as well as the details of their forthcoming album Can We Please Have Fun.
Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets below.
Kings of Leon headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday 30th June 2024.
Kings of Leon will be joined on the day by Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with the full line-up for their date still to be announced.
BST Hyde Park 2023 saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses and more.
