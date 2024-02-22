Kings of Leon to headline BST Hyde Park 2024

Kings of Leon will play a headline date at BST 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville indie rockers are set to play the London festival this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Kings of Leon have been announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024.

The Nashville rockers - comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill alongside their cousin Matthew Followill - will play a career-spanning set at the London festival on Sunday 30th June, with Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines as special guests.

Kings of Leon said of the announcement: "We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer. It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”

The gig will mark five years since they headlined the festival back in 2019, following the release of their WALLS album.

Tickets go on general sale from www.bst-hydepark.com from Wednesday 28th February at 10am GMT.

The news comes as the band unveiled their brand new single Mustang as well as the details of their forthcoming album Can We Please Have Fun.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets below.

When are Kings of Leon playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Kings of Leon headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday 30th June 2024.

When do Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale from www.bst-hydepark.com on Wednesday 28th February at 10am GMT.

Fans can must register for the pre-sale here before 9.59am on Sunday 25th February before pre-sale tickets go live from Monday 26th February at 10am - Wednesday 28th February at 9am.

Who’s on Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park lineup?

Kings of Leon will be joined on the day by Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with the full line-up for their date still to be announced.

Who's on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?

Sunday 30th June: Kings of Leon - JUST ANNOUNCED

Friday 5th July: Andrea Bocelli -Tickets on sale now

Saturday 6th July: Robbie Williams - Tickets on sale now

Sunday 7th July: Shania Twain - Tickets on sale now

Saturday 13th July: Kylie - Tickets on sale now

Sunday 14th July: STRAY KIDS - Tickets on sale now

BST Hyde Park 2023 saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses and more.