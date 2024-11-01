Kaiser Chiefs to celebrate 20 years of Employment at On The Beach 2025

Kaiser Chiefs in 2025. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Leeds indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with headline show on Brighton seafront next year.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a new show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Employment.

The Leeds outfit will celebrate two decades since the release of their debut album with a headline date at On The Beach in association with Radio X at Brighton Beach on Sunday 27th July 2025.

Kaiser Chiefs said of the news: “20 years ago, a brand new song by a brand new band was released. I Predict A Riot was the start of something really special for some musicians from Leeds. And the album that followed, Employment, changed our lives and has soundtracked the lives of millions of others since 2005. In 2025 we are saluting 20 years of that album and everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, loving everything less & less and stripey blazers taking over the world. See you all next year.”

The gig will follow an epic headline show from Bloc Party who will celebrate their Silent Alarm album the week before on Sunday 20th July, marking one of the great eras of British indie music at one of Britain's most iconic beaches.

Kaiser Chiefs' On The Beach gig is part of a series of outdoor summer dates, which include newly announced headline shows at Kendal Calling 2025, London’s Alexandra Palace Park, and a previously announced homecoming show at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Find out about Kaiser Chiefs' epic anniversary date and how to buy tickets below.

Kaiser Chief will headline On The Beach 2025. Picture: Press

When do Kaiser Chiefs play On The Beach 2025?

Kaiser Chiefs will celebrate their debut album, Employment, with a special headline 20th anniversary set at On The Beach Brighton on Sunday 27th July 2025.

How to buy tickets to Kaiser Chiefs at On The Beach 2025:

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at On The Beach 2025 go on presale on Thursday 7th November from 9am GMT.

Tickets go on general on Friday 8th November at 9am GMT.

Fans can sign up at www.kaiserchiefs-brighton.com for early access to tickets.

Who's on the line-up for Kaiser Chiefs at On The Beach 2025?

The line-up for Kaiser Chiefs' anniversary date are yet to be announced, but watch this space.

Released in March 2005, Employment included hits such as Predict A Riot and Oh My God, which have become anthems for the city; intertwined with Leeds life, culture, football and more.

The seven-times platinum and multi-award winning record remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist.

Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot (Official Video)

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, On The Beach is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks. On The Beach is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

2025 will mark the third year in a row that Radio X has partnered with the festival. In 2023, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Royal Blood both played memorable headline shows on the iconic Brighton seafront in 2023, with further performances coming from You Me At Six, The Vaccines, The Coral, and more.

Last summer, The Kooks and legendary British indie band The Libertines headlined the Saturday and Sunday nights of festival respectively, joined by artists such as Kate Nash, Futureheads, Chappaqua Wrestling and more.

The Kooks - Seaside live at On The Beach

See Kaiser Chiefs' Employment 20th anniversary dates for 2025:

Fri 23rd May: PORT TALBOT, In It Together

Sat 31st May: LEEDS, Temple Newsam Park

Thu 26th June: BRISTOL, Bristol Sounds

Fri 4th July: EDINBURGH, Edinburgh Castle

Sat 19th July: LONDON, Alexandra Palace Park

Sun 27th July: BRIGHTON, Brighton Beach

Thu 31st July: CUMBRIA, Kendal Calling Festival

Fri 8th August: NEWQUAY, Boardmasters Festival

