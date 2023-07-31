Noel Gallagher brings Council Skies and an Oasis singalong to On The Beach Brighton 2023

Noel Gallagher closed out On The Beach Brighton 2023. Picture: Radio X

The former Oasis rocker closed On The Beach Brighton concert series on Sunday. Find out what went down and what he played on his set.

By Jenny Mensah

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played a headline set at On The Beach Brighton, closing out the festival's concert series for 2023.

After performances from the likes of Supergrass rocker Gaz Coombes, The Coral and The Vaccines, the Manchester legend took to the stage to deliver a career-spanning set, filled with both his solo works and his iconic Oasis anthems.

Opening with a generous helping of tracks from his most recent album, Council Skies, Noel Gallagher treated fans to the likes of Pretty Boy, the album's title track, Open the Door, See What You Find and Easy Now, before allowing the crowd to sample the best of his solo works from across the past decade.

The likes of If I Had a Gun..., In the Heat of the Moment and AKA... What A Life! (which was dedicated to Man City fans) still remain some of the most potent of his solo back-catalogue, bridging the gap between the old and new and reminding fans of their staying power.

The show wasn't without Noel's acerbic wit and putdowns, but it was evident Noel's one-liners only served to balance out the end of his crowd-pleasing set, which saw him reach into the Oasis back catalogue and play a generous seven songs from the Manchester band.

Kicking off this portion of the set with with Stand by Me B-Side Going Nowhere, Noel went on to perform Don't Believe The Truth single The Importance of Being Idle, much loved B-Side The Masterplan, The Royle Family soundtrack Half The World Away and Heathen Chemistry favourite Little By Little.

By the time he'd performed Live Forever, the crowd had reached full communal bliss were more than ready for his iconic anthem, Don't Look Back In Anger, which he allowed them to sing in its entirety with Noel accompanying them on guitar.

It may have been a wet start to the day and colder than one would like a summer gig to be, but there was no denying that Noel Gallagher warmed plenty of hearts by the time he was done, delivering up a spine-tingling memory that would last a lifetime.

Watch the moment courtesy of @queondapats below:

Crowds sing Don't Look Back In Anger at Noel Gallagher On The Beach Brighton

Noel Gallagher's setlist at On The Beach Brighton on Sunday 30th July 2023:

1. Pretty Boy

2. Council Skies

3. Open the Door, See What You Find

4. We're Gonna Get There in the End

5. Easy Now

6. You Know We Can't Go Back

7. We're on Our Way Now

8. In the Heat of the Moment

9. If I Had a Gun...

10. AKA... What a Life! (Dedicated to Manchester City supporters)

11. Dead in the Water

12. Going Nowhere (Oasis song)

13. The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis song)

14. The Masterplan (Oasis song)

15. Half the World Away (Oasis song) (Dedicated to The Royle Family)

16. Little by Little (Oasis song)

Encore:

17. Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn) (Bob Dylan cover)

18. Live Forever (Oasis song)

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis song) - sung by crowd)

