The 25 best albums of 2005

Take a step back in time and recall the Demon Days of Bloc Party, Editors, Maximo Park, LCD Soundsystem, The White Stripes and Hard-Fi.

The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button: released 13th January 2005 Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons' fifth studio album featured the certified banger Galvanize. The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button album cover artwork. Picture: Press

LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem: released 24th January 2005 James Murphy's dancefloor project released their debut album, featuring Daft Punk Is Playing In My House and Losing My Edge. LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - Silent Alarm: released 2nd February 2005 Kele and co released their debut album, which featured Banquet, Helicopter and So Here We Are. Bloc Party - Silent Alarm album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Doves - Some Cities: released on 21st February 2005 The Mancunian trio released their third album Some Cities, which featured the track Black And White Town. Doves - Some Cities album cover artwork. Picture: Press

50 Cent - The Massacre - released 3rd March 2005 The second album by the rapper included the Top 10 hits Candy Shop, Just A Little Bit and Outta Control. 50 Cent - The Massacre album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Kaiser Chiefs - Employment: released on 7th March 2005 The Leeds band released their debut, which included the tracks Oh My God, I Predict A Riot and The Modern Way. Kaiser Chiefs - Employment album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other? Released 14th March 2005 The Welsh trio's fifth album was the first to not feature founding member Stuart Cable, but spawned a Number 1 hit in Dakota. Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other? Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze: released 22nd March 2005 Josh Homme's fourth album with QOTSA featured the tracks Little Sister and Burn The Witch. Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger: released on 16th May 2005 Paul Smith and his merry men released their debut album - Apply Some Pressure is the big song from the LP. Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - Demon Days: released on 23rd May 2005 Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's cartoon characters released their second album. Tracks included Feel Good Inc, Dirty Harry and DARE. Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth: released on 30th May 2005 The Gallaghers' sixth outing included the singles Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle. Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Coldplay - X&Y: released on 6th June 2005 Chris Martin and co issued their third album, which featured the hits Fix You and Speed Of Sound. Coldplay - X&Y album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan: released on 6th June 2005 The duo's fifth album included Blue Orchid and My Doorbell. The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers: released 13th June 2005 The Ealing-based indie rock quartet's debut included the hit Love Me Like You. The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - In Your Honor: released on 14th June 2005 Dave Grohl and co's fifth studio album was a double and included the songs Best Of You, DOA and No Way Back. Foo Fighters - In Your Honor album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV: released on 4th July 2005 Staines' finest issued their debut album - hits include Hard To Beat and Living For The Weekend. Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Editors - The Back Room: released on 25th July 2005 The Birmingham band released their debut album, which included the singles Blood, Munich, Bullets and All Sparks. Editors - The Back Room album cover art. Picture: Press

Goldfrapp - Supermature: released 17th August 2005 Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory's third studio album included the singles Ooh La La, Ride A White Horse, Slide In and Fly Me Away. Goldfrapp - Supermature album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Kanye West - Late Registration: released 30th August 2005 The superstar rapper's second studio album featured Touch The Sky featuring Lupe Fiasco and Diamonds From Sierra Leone featuring Jay-Z. Kanye West - Late Registration album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sigur Ros - Takk: released 12th September 2005 The fourth album from the mysterious Icelanders included the excellent Hoppipolla. Sigur Ros - Takk album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Ladytron - The Witching Hour: released 3rd October 2005 Liverpool's Ladytron released their third album, which included Sugar and Destroy Everything You Touch. Ladytron - The Witching Hour album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand: released 3rd October 2005 The Scottish band released their second album - the lead single was Do You Want To. Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - Aerial: released 7th November 2005 The singer-songwriter surprised the world when she issued her first album in 12 years. Kate Bush - Aeria album cover. Picture: Press

Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor: released 9th November 2005 Madge's tenth studio album included the ABBA-sampling hit Hung Up. Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor album cover. Picture: Press