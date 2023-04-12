The 25 best albums of 2005
12 April 2023, 21:00
Take a step back in time and recall the Demon Days of Bloc Party, Editors, Maximo Park, LCD Soundsystem, The White Stripes and Hard-Fi.
-
The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button: released 13th January 2005
Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons' fifth studio album featured the certified banger Galvanize.
-
LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem: released 24th January 2005
James Murphy's dancefloor project released their debut album, featuring Daft Punk Is Playing In My House and Losing My Edge.
-
Bloc Party - Silent Alarm: released 2nd February 2005
Kele and co released their debut album, which featured Banquet, Helicopter and So Here We Are.
-
Doves - Some Cities: released on 21st February 2005
The Mancunian trio released their third album Some Cities, which featured the track Black And White Town.
-
50 Cent - The Massacre - released 3rd March 2005
The second album by the rapper included the Top 10 hits Candy Shop, Just A Little Bit and Outta Control.
-
Kaiser Chiefs - Employment: released on 7th March 2005
The Leeds band released their debut, which included the tracks Oh My God, I Predict A Riot and The Modern Way.
-
Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other? Released 14th March 2005
The Welsh trio's fifth album was the first to not feature founding member Stuart Cable, but spawned a Number 1 hit in Dakota.
-
Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze: released 22nd March 2005
Josh Homme's fourth album with QOTSA featured the tracks Little Sister and Burn The Witch.
-
Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger: released on 16th May 2005
Paul Smith and his merry men released their debut album - Apply Some Pressure is the big song from the LP.
-
Gorillaz - Demon Days: released on 23rd May 2005
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's cartoon characters released their second album. Tracks included Feel Good Inc, Dirty Harry and DARE.
-
Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth: released on 30th May 2005
The Gallaghers' sixth outing included the singles Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle.
-
Coldplay - X&Y: released on 6th June 2005
Chris Martin and co issued their third album, which featured the hits Fix You and Speed Of Sound.
-
The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan: released on 6th June 2005
The duo's fifth album included Blue Orchid and My Doorbell.
-
The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers: released 13th June 2005
The Ealing-based indie rock quartet's debut included the hit Love Me Like You.
-
Foo Fighters - In Your Honor: released on 14th June 2005
Dave Grohl and co's fifth studio album was a double and included the songs Best Of You, DOA and No Way Back.
-
Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV: released on 4th July 2005
Staines' finest issued their debut album - hits include Hard To Beat and Living For The Weekend.
-
Editors - The Back Room: released on 25th July 2005
The Birmingham band released their debut album, which included the singles Blood, Munich, Bullets and All Sparks.
-
Goldfrapp - Supermature: released 17th August 2005
Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory's third studio album included the singles Ooh La La, Ride A White Horse, Slide In and Fly Me Away.
-
Kanye West - Late Registration: released 30th August 2005
The superstar rapper's second studio album featured Touch The Sky featuring Lupe Fiasco and Diamonds From Sierra Leone featuring Jay-Z.
-
Sigur Ros - Takk: released 12th September 2005
The fourth album from the mysterious Icelanders included the excellent Hoppipolla.
-
Ladytron - The Witching Hour: released 3rd October 2005
Liverpool's Ladytron released their third album, which included Sugar and Destroy Everything You Touch.
-
Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand: released 3rd October 2005
The Scottish band released their second album - the lead single was Do You Want To.
-
Kate Bush - Aerial: released 7th November 2005
The singer-songwriter surprised the world when she issued her first album in 12 years.
-
Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor: released 9th November 2005
Madge's tenth studio album included the ABBA-sampling hit Hung Up.
-
Babyshambles - Down In Albion: released 14th November 2005
Pete Doherty's post-Libertines band released their debut album, which included F**k Forever and Kilimangiro.