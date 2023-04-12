The 25 best albums of 2005

12 April 2023, 21:00

Some of the best albums of 2005
Some of the best albums of 2005. Picture: Press

Take a step back in time and recall the Demon Days of Bloc Party, Editors, Maximo Park, LCD Soundsystem, The White Stripes and Hard-Fi.

  1. The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button: released 13th January 2005

    Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons' fifth studio album featured the certified banger Galvanize.

    The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button album cover artwork
    The Chemical Brothers - Push The Button album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  2. LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem: released 24th January 2005

    James Murphy's dancefloor project released their debut album, featuring Daft Punk Is Playing In My House and Losing My Edge.

    LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem
    LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem. Picture: Press

  3. Bloc Party - Silent Alarm: released 2nd February 2005

    Kele and co released their debut album, which featured Banquet, Helicopter and So Here We Are.

    Bloc Party - Silent Alarm album cover artwork
    Bloc Party - Silent Alarm album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Doves - Some Cities: released on 21st February 2005

    The Mancunian trio released their third album Some Cities, which featured the track Black And White Town.

    Doves - Some Cities album cover artwork
    Doves - Some Cities album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  5. 50 Cent - The Massacre - released 3rd March 2005

    The second album by the rapper included the Top 10 hits Candy Shop, Just A Little Bit and Outta Control.

    50 Cent - The Massacre album cover artwork
    50 Cent - The Massacre album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Kaiser Chiefs - Employment: released on 7th March 2005

    The Leeds band released their debut, which included the tracks Oh My God, I Predict A Riot and The Modern Way.

    Kaiser Chiefs - Employment album cover artwork
    Kaiser Chiefs - Employment album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other? Released 14th March 2005

    The Welsh trio's fifth album was the first to not feature founding member Stuart Cable, but spawned a Number 1 hit in Dakota.

    Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
    Stereohonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other? Picture: Press

  8. Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze: released 22nd March 2005

    Josh Homme's fourth album with QOTSA featured the tracks Little Sister and Burn The Witch.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze album cover artwork
    Queens Of The Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  9. Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger: released on 16th May 2005

    Paul Smith and his merry men released their debut album - Apply Some Pressure is the big song from the LP.

    Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger album cover artwork
    Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Gorillaz - Demon Days: released on 23rd May 2005

    Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's cartoon characters released their second album. Tracks included Feel Good Inc, Dirty Harry and DARE.

    Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover artwork
    Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  11. Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth: released on 30th May 2005

    The Gallaghers' sixth outing included the singles Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle.

    Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth album cover artwork
    Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Coldplay - X&Y: released on 6th June 2005

    Chris Martin and co issued their third album, which featured the hits Fix You and Speed Of Sound.

    Coldplay - X&Y album cover artwork
    Coldplay - X&Y album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  13. The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan: released on 6th June 2005

    The duo's fifth album included Blue Orchid and My Doorbell.

    The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan album cover artwork
    The White Stripes - Get Behind Me Satan album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  14. The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers: released 13th June 2005

    The Ealing-based indie rock quartet's debut included the hit Love Me Like You.

    The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers album cover artwork
    The Magic Numbers - The Magic Numbers album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  15. Foo Fighters - In Your Honor: released on 14th June 2005

    Dave Grohl and co's fifth studio album was a double and included the songs Best Of You, DOA and No Way Back.

    Foo Fighters - In Your Honor album cover artwork
    Foo Fighters - In Your Honor album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  16. Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV: released on 4th July 2005

    Staines' finest issued their debut album - hits include Hard To Beat and Living For The Weekend.

    Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV album cover artwork
    Hard Fi - Stars Of CCTV album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  17. Editors - The Back Room: released on 25th July 2005

    The Birmingham band released their debut album, which included the singles Blood, Munich, Bullets and All Sparks.

    Editors - The Back Room album cover art
    Editors - The Back Room album cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Goldfrapp - Supermature: released 17th August 2005

    Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory's third studio album included the singles Ooh La La, Ride A White Horse, Slide In and Fly Me Away.

    Goldfrapp - Supermature album cover artwork
    Goldfrapp - Supermature album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  19. Kanye West - Late Registration: released 30th August 2005

    The superstar rapper's second studio album featured Touch The Sky featuring Lupe Fiasco and Diamonds From Sierra Leone featuring Jay-Z.

    Kanye West - Late Registration album cover artwork
    Kanye West - Late Registration album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  20. Sigur Ros - Takk: released 12th September 2005

    The fourth album from the mysterious Icelanders included the excellent Hoppipolla.

    Sigur Ros - Takk album cover artwork
    Sigur Ros - Takk album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  21. Ladytron - The Witching Hour: released 3rd October 2005

    Liverpool's Ladytron released their third album, which included Sugar and Destroy Everything You Touch.

    Ladytron - The Witching Hour album cover artwork
    Ladytron - The Witching Hour album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  22. Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand: released 3rd October 2005

    The Scottish band released their second album - the lead single was Do You Want To.

    Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand album cover artwork
    Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better With Franz Ferdinand album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  23. Kate Bush - Aerial: released 7th November 2005

    The singer-songwriter surprised the world when she issued her first album in 12 years.

    Kate Bush - Aeria album cover
    Kate Bush - Aeria album cover. Picture: Press

  24. Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor: released 9th November 2005

    Madge's tenth studio album included the ABBA-sampling hit Hung Up.

    Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor album cover
    Madonna - Confessions On A Dance Floor album cover. Picture: Press

  25. Babyshambles - Down In Albion: released 14th November 2005

    Pete Doherty's post-Libertines band released their debut album, which included F**k Forever and Kilimangiro.

    Babyshambles - Down In Albion album cover
    Babyshambles - Down In Albion album cover. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s