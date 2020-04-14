Kaiser Chiefs debut reworked Oh My God single on The Chris Moyles Show

Watch as frontman Ricky Wilson chats to Chris Moyles about being inspired by a text on the show to rework their debut single.

The Kaiser Chiefs debuted a reworked version of their hit single Oh My God, thanks to The Chris Moyles Show.

As frontman Ricky Wilson confirmed, the band's "Stay At Home edit" came as a direct result of a listener who texted into The Chris Moyles Show, joking: "Oh my god, I can't believe it, I've never spent this time at home".

After receiving a text from Chris about the play on words, Ricky then rewrote and performed the lyrics with the band, and texted Chris Moyles to let him know when it was done!

Watch Kaiser Chiefs' full reworked video here:

Because being really far away from home is something you shouldn’t be right now - it’s the Oh My God - Stay Home Edition 🏠🎶



Watch it here: https://t.co/j6QfpXRRjD #stayhome #protectthenhs pic.twitter.com/iMQKmRijMP — Kaiser Chiefs 🦆 (@KaiserChiefs) April 14, 2020

Chris Moyles explained live on-air: "So I texted Ricky and I said “oh my god I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home!” you know, lockdown… and Ricky replied with a text along the lines of ‘do you know, when I read this text I thought it was a brilliant idea and I thought yeah we’ll re-record it.”

Ricky added jokingly: "'Kaisers Assemble!’, I shouted, and I let off the Kaiser symbol above my house and yeah, we all did it from our houses, re-recorded it.”

