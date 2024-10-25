Bloc Party to celebrate 20 years of Silent Alarm at On The Beach Brighton 2025

Bloc Party have announced live dates for 2025. Picture: Emily Marcovecchio/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album with headline show on Brighton seafront next year.

Bloc Party have announced their plans to celebrate Silent Alarm's 20th anniversary next year.

The indie rockers will celebrate two decades since the release of their debut album with a headline date at On The Beach in association with Radio X at Brighton Beach on 20th July 2025.

Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack and co will play the seminal album in full, while treating fans to a selection of greatest hits from throughout their career.

Find out about the epic anniversary date and how to buy tickets below.

When will Bloc Party play On The Beach 2025?

Bloc Party will celebrate their debut album, Silent Alarm, with a special 20th anniversary set at On The Beach Brighton on 20th July 2025.

How to buy tickets to Bloc Party at On The Beach 2025:

Tickets for Bloc Party's date on Brighton's seafront will go on general sale on 1st November 2024 at 10am GMT.

date on Brighton's seafront will go on general sale on 1st November 2024 at 10am GMT. Fans can register to be part of the pre-sale at blocparty-brighton.com.

Radio X will also be giving listeners the chance to win tickets to the event so keep listening on Global Player to find out more.

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked No.3 in the UK Album Chart, going on to spend two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

Watch the video for Banquet here:

Bloc Party - Banquet

Since their seminal debut, the band have gone on to release A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022), so fans can no doubt expect to hear hits from across this discography.

The indie rockers - who have been through various line-ups since they formed in 1999 - consists of original members Kele Okereke and Russell Lissack, alongside drummer Louise Bartle and their newest member and bassist Harry Deacon.

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, On The Beach is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks. On The Beach is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

2025 will mark the third year in a row that Radio X has partnered with the festival. In 2023, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Royal Blood both played memorable headline shows on the iconic Brighton seafront in 2023, with further performances coming from You Me At Six, The Vaccines, The Coral, and more.

Last summer, The Kooks and legendary British indie band The Libertines headlined the Saturday and Sunday nights of festival respectively, joined by artists such as Kate Nash, Futureheads, Chappaqua Wrestling and more.

The Kooks - Seaside live at On The Beach

