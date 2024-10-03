Kaiser Chiefs announce 2025 homecoming gig for 20th anniversary of Employment

3 October 2024, 12:58 | Updated: 3 October 2024, 13:03

Kaiser Chiefs with their debut album
Kaiser Chiefs with their debut album. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band will be joined on the huge anniversary dates by Razorlight, The Cribs and more.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge homecoming show to mark the 20th anniversary of Employment.

The Leeds band will celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album by playing their biggest show to date at Temple Newsam Park on 31st May 2024

Ricky Wilson in co have promised to play the album in full plus "all the greatest hits!"

They'll be joined by bands from the era including Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral, We Are Scientists and many more.

Get more details about the event and how to buy tickets below:

When is Kaiser Chiefs' Employment anniversary gig?

Kaiser Chiefs will play Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on 31st May 2025.

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th October at 9am.
  • Pre-sale takes place on Thursday 10th October at 9am and fans can sign up for access to the here.

Who's supporting The Kaiser Chiefs at Leeds' Temple Newsam Park?

  • Razorlight
  • The Cribs
  • The Coral
  • We Are Scientists
  • Hot Wax
  • Ellur

Kaiser Chiefs said about the announcement: “[We're] very excited to announce our biggest Leeds gig ever. Twenty years since Employmen’ and twenty-three years since we last played at Temple Newsam we are delighted to be back.

“Last time we played there (in Parva) we joked we were on after Guns n Roses who had played the previous night so it’s been a long wait to finally actually headline the Park. We are a band that historically always looked forwards but after 20 years of people telling us how important Employment is to them and how it soundtracked people’s lives, we felt we had to organise a celebration.”

They added: “We’ve managed to get a few of our old touring friends to come and celebrate with us and of course everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, Employment, When Leeds took over the World. See you all in May.”

Kaiser Chiefs' Employment was released on 7th March 2005 and included the hits Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict a Riot, Modern Way, You Can Have It All and Oh My God.

Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot (Official Video)

The album originally charted at number three in the UK Albums Chart when it was released, but went on to peak at number two almost a year after its release, due to the band's success at the Brit Awards.

Employment went on to become the fourth best-selling album in the UK that year.

