James' Heritage Live dates changed following government announcement

James' Kenwood Live gig has been rescheduled. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

James are among the headline gigs at Kenwood House rescheduled until later this summer. Find out the new dates for the Manchester band and more as part of Heritage Live series.

James' headline gig at Kenwood House has been postponed.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on the final unlocking of Covid restrictions in England, Heritage Live has announced the rescheduling of its outdoor concerts at Kenwood House.

The Manchester band's gig at the historic landmark on Hampstead Heath, which was previously billed as "London's opening night," will now take place on Friday 20 August this year.

The new date will still see them joined by Feeder, Maximo Park, The Snuts, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, The Sherlocks, Cruel Hearts Club and Shiiine On Djs.

All original tickets will remain valid.

Full press release info here | https://t.co/J0xt1p86nm pic.twitter.com/dXR4fNuCJ4 — Heritage Live (@HeritageLiveGCE) June 15, 2021

The news also means a date change for other planned Heritage Live concerts at the venue, with Rag'n'Bone man's headline gig set to take place on 19 August, with special guests in RAYE and Will & The People.

Elsewhere, Boy George & Culture Club's bill-topping show, with special guests Bananarama and Lulu, will be moved to Saturday 21 August.

Reggae on the Heath – with David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra featuring Freddie McGregor, Horace Andy, Bitty McLean – plus Gentleman's Dub Club, Channel One Soundsystem, & Don Letts - will take place on Sunday 22 August.

