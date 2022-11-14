James announce double album and orchestral tour
14 November 2022, 14:28 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 14:38
The Manchester legends are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a new double album and orchestral tour dates. Find out how to buy tickets.
James has announced the release of a double album and tour.
In honour of their 40th anniversary, the Manchester band's double album will feature new versions of their greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts recorded a Blueprint Studios, Manchester with a 22-piece orchestra and gospel choir.
The record - which is arranged and conducted by Joe Duddell - will also include a new track, with full formats and tracklisting soon to be announced.
Along with the new release comes the announcement of the James Lasted tour which will see the band head out on dates across the UK, which culminate in a show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.
Find out everything we know about the gigs below.
What are James' 2023 UK Tour dates?
April:
25th April 2023: Brighton, Brighton Dome
26th April 2023:Cardiff, Saint Davids Hall
28th April 2023: York, York Barbican
29th April 2023: Edinburgh, The Usher Hall
May:
1st Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
2nd Newcastle, 02 City Hall Newcastle
4th Sheffield, City hall
5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall
7th Liverpool, Philharmonic hall
9th Manchester, 02 Apollo
10th Manchester, 02 Apollo
12th Blackpool, Opera House
13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
15th Bath, Forum
17th London, Royal Albert Hall
When do James' 2023 tickets go on sale?
Tickets for James' Lasted tour go on general sale from Friday 18th December at 9.30am from wearejames.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Fans can pre-order the band's new album from their official store here to gain access to the pre-sale on Wednesday 16th November at 9.30am.
Who's supporting James on their 2023 tour dates?
James' support acts and special guests are still to be announced.
James frontman Tim Booth says of the milestone “There are a number of great bands who have been around for 40. But to get here and to be having the best time of our lives. To be part of a supportive loving family that still has something to say and new ways to say it. To be turned on by every gig and song. To fall in love over and over again, Groundhog Day, with our bandmates and audience. Damn. That’s time well spent.
