Inhaler tease new album: "Third time's the charm"

8 October 2024, 17:12

Inhaler
Inhaler have been working on new music. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

The Dublin rockers have teased the follow-up to 2023's Cuts & Bruises by sharing snippets of themselves in the studio.

Inhaler look set to announce their third studio album.

The Dublin four-piece - comprised of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - removed their socials on Instagram and posted just one video, which gave their fans a behind the scenes look at what appears to be the making of new material while they're out in the United States.

Watch the video montage below, which was captured: "Where we’ve been these last few months. Third times the charm."

The Ice Cream Sundae rockers also shared the speculation the video caused on their Instagram stories as well as a link inviting fans to subscribe and hear about the latest news and updates.

A new album would mark the band's third release and the follow-up to their 2021 debut It Won't Always Be Like This and 2023's Cuts & Bruises.

Meanwhile, the My Honest Face rockers are set to embark on North American dates, which start in Nashville on 11th October and culminate in a show in Phoenix on 10th November.

The band have also had a bumper summer, playing huge outdoor festival shows and supporting the likes of New Order and Blossoms at Wythenshawe Park plus embarking on Australian dates in August.

Elijah Newsom - who is also son of the legendary U2 frontman Bono - also came into Radio X to talk to John Kennedy last year to discuss the band's sophomore album.

Watch the special Track by Track below:

Track By Track: Inhaler on It Won't Always Be Like This

