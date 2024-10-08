Inhaler tease new album: "Third time's the charm"

Inhaler have been working on new music. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

The Dublin rockers have teased the follow-up to 2023's Cuts & Bruises by sharing snippets of themselves in the studio.

Inhaler look set to announce their third studio album.

The Dublin four-piece - comprised of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - removed their socials on Instagram and posted just one video, which gave their fans a behind the scenes look at what appears to be the making of new material while they're out in the United States.

Watch the video montage below, which was captured: "Where we’ve been these last few months. Third times the charm."

The Ice Cream Sundae rockers also shared the speculation the video caused on their Instagram stories as well as a link inviting fans to subscribe and hear about the latest news and updates.

A new album would mark the band's third release and the follow-up to their 2021 debut It Won't Always Be Like This and 2023's Cuts & Bruises.

Meanwhile, the My Honest Face rockers are set to embark on North American dates, which start in Nashville on 11th October and culminate in a show in Phoenix on 10th November.

We’re delighted to announce our friends 'benches' will be joining us on our North America Tour this October and November. Final tickets are available from: https://t.co/bfNm1cDfNU pic.twitter.com/6bhoFjv09k — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) September 5, 2024

The band have also had a bumper summer, playing huge outdoor festival shows and supporting the likes of New Order and Blossoms at Wythenshawe Park plus embarking on Australian dates in August.

Elijah Newsom - who is also son of the legendary U2 frontman Bono - also came into Radio X to talk to John Kennedy last year to discuss the band's sophomore album.

Watch the special Track by Track below:

Track By Track: Inhaler on It Won't Always Be Like This

