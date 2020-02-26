Inhaler's Elijah Hewson: My dad Bono wasn't supportive of band at first

The frontman of the Dublin band has revealed his parents wanted him to go to college at first, but became more supportive of the band when they heard them.

Bono's son has admitted he had to convince his parents to support his music career.

Dublin band Inhaler are experiencing great success had have been tipped on several lists lists including Radio X's Great X-Pectations.

But their frontman Elijah Hewson, who is the U2 legend's son, revealed his parents weren't on board at first.

Asked how supportive his parents were of his music career goals, he told GQ Hype: "At the beginning they weren't really.

"I mean, they wanted me to go to college, you know, like all of our parents. I think they just kind of saw that I loved it and that we were good."

The Ice Cream Sundae singer - who is in the band with bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - added: "I think that was the main thing. I think if we weren't good, they would have instantly told us to give it up and go to school. They've been supportive now, they really have."

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson and U2 frontman Bono. Picture: 1. Debbie Hickey/Getty Images 2.Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/ Getty Images

The 20-year-old admitted that while growing up as Bono's son was "a strange spectacle", having a rock star for a dad still "felt normal" - and he's enjoying seeing that life from the other side.

He added: "It was just completely separate to family life for me. It was kind of just a strange spectacle, but it is all I've ever known.

"It felt normal. I think now, experiencing a band through this way is very, very interesting for me. And it's a lot more fun."

Talking about whether they take their parents advice when it comes to music, bassist Rob Keating joked: "I mean, I don't listen to my dad, let alone Eli's."

