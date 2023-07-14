Matt Damon praises "fantastic" Inhaler: "Those guys are epic"

By Jenny Mensah

The Oppenheimer star told Toby Tarrant why he's such a fan of the Dublin rockers and recalled a funny story Bono told him about his son Elijah, who is the Dublin band's frontman.

Matt Damon has praised Inhaler.

The Hollywood A-lister stopped by Radio X HQ to talk about everything from his role in upcoming movie Oppenheimer to some of his favourite bands.

Asked if there's anyone he's a fan of right now, he told Toby Tarrant: "Do you know who's great? Have you guys been listening to Inhaler? Those guys are epic. So fantastic. They're so great."

The star went onto tell a story about how frontman Elijah Hewson, who is the son of U2 legend Bono, disregarded his advice about the lyrics on one of their most-loved songs.

"I actually talked to Bono about it a couple of years ago and he had me laughing," he recalled. "There's a song that they wrote called Ice Cream Sundae and the first line his son writes, "I'm in the pursuit of happiness/I'm gonna get it, I'm gonna get it' And then the second verse goes, 'I'm in the pursuit of happiness/I'm gonna get it/I'm gonna get it'

"And Bono goes: 'You can't start the second verse with the same line as the same first verse,' and his son was like, 'Yeah okay Dad'."

Comparing it to his critically acclaimed Oscar winning 1997 film, he said: "When we wrote Good Will Hunting, I remember everybody was like, 'These scenes are too long. You can't write scenes that are this long long,' and we were just like, 'Yeah okay. Sure'.

"It's that thing where the next generation comes in and goes, no, we're doing it this way."

Matt Damon stars as Leslie Groves in epic new film, Oppenheimer, which tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Speaking about working with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, he said: “He’s such a great director."

"That's a testament to Chris Nolan, " he said of the star-studded cast, which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Gary Oldman. "Everybody wants to work with him. Nobody turns him down."

He added: "I remember we were in the production office and we were sitting there and he said, 'I have a call I have to take, will you excuse me?

"I said,'no problem'. He goes, 'It's Gary' 'Gary Oldman I'm seeing if he'll play {Harry] Truman.'"

Oppenheimer is set for release in cinemas on 21st July 2023.

