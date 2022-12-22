Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour

Inhaler's Elijah Hewson and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 2. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson has revealed the band carry around a flight case, which has special light to add ambience to any space.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys take a flight case that turns into a pop-up bar on tour with them.

According to Inhaler - who supported the Sheffield rockers in Europe this summer - Alex Turner and co advised them to get their own portable bar to add ambience to any room.

Frontman Eli Hewson explained: “They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them (on tour).

“They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”

READ MORE: Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? See their full 2022-2023 tour dates

Drummer Ryan McMahon has talked about having the honour of opening for the "greatest rock and roll band in the world" and admitted he didn't feel "worthy".

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world.

“They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to."

Inhaler will once again join Arctic Monkeys on tour in 2023 and the My Honest Face rocker added: "The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys are one of the bands in the frame to headline Glastonbury 2023.

A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.



“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.



“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

So far Elton John has been confirmed for the festival, with a headline performance which will mark the last UK show on his Farewell tour.

Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Leeds 2022