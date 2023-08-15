Unreleased Guns N'Roses track leaks on "digital jukeboxes"

15 August 2023, 11:12

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June 2023
Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June 2023. Picture: Alamy

The song Perhaps briefly appeared in the US on Friday... and has since disappeared!

A previously unreleased track by Guns N'Roses briefly leaked over the weekend.

Fans were expecting the song Perhaps, which hails from the Chinese Democracy era fifteen years ago, to be released on Friday (11th August).

A since-deleted link for the track had appeared on the Universal Music site allowing fans to pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music, but although Perhaps wasn't released to streaming platforms, several bars in the US allegedly got to hear the song on the TouchTunes digital jukeboxes, which also had what appears to be the single's artwork.

However, the band still haven't officially confirmed anything about the release of the song.

GNR released two tracks, Absurd and Hard Skool in 2021, which were reworked outtakes from 2008's Chinese Democracy. Both tunes were played during the band's headline set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Guitarist Slash previously admitted he and his bandmates hadn't penned any new material since reuniting.

He told Audacy in October 2021: “As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagain last studio album was The Spaghetti Incident? in 1993.

Read more: Slash doesn't want a "f***ing bulls****" Guns N' Roses biopic

