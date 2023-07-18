New Guns N' Roses' single "is coming any day now"

By Jenny Mensah

According to Tom Mayhue. GNR's longtime production manager, the band are set to release a new single very soon.

Guns N' Roses are reportedly set to release new music.

The band's classic line-up have been performing their iconic tracks across the world, but according to their longtime production manager, they are set to release new music very soon.

As reported by Blabbermouth, Tom Mayhue spoke to the media just ahead of their concert in Paris, France on 14th July and talked about the band's future plans, adding: "I know that the band's gonna start working on new music. They've got a bunch of stuff recorded already.

"So there will be new GUNS N' ROSES music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."

It's not the first time the topic of new music has come up with the band. Back in 2020, legendary axeman Slash teased that "stuff" was happening, but the band wasn't sure how to release new music yet.

"There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep keep to that," the Sweet Child O' Mine rocker told Guitar.com.

The axeman added "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

Last month saw the band make a stop off on this side of the pond for the UK leg of their world tour, playing a headline show at Glastonbury Festival, BST Hyde Park and a previously postponed date at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

After the BBC coverage of their headline slot on the Pyramid Stage was marred by sound issues, Axl Rose and co defied their critics with an electrifying set at Scotland, followed by an equally iconic performance in London's Hyde Park.

Guns N' Roses continue their tour dates with a show in Budapest this Wednesday 19th July, followed by epic gig at Athens' Olympic Stadium on Saturday 22nd July.

